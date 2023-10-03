Working life | A good third of the temporary workers are young and a quarter have a foreign background

Overall, the share of temporary workers among all wage earners is still quite small.

Work for hire The share of workers among wage earners has grown slowly over the last ten years, says Statistics Finland. However, the share of paid work is still quite small.

According to Statistics Finland’s labor force survey, there were 60,000 temporary workers last year, which was 2.7 percent of wage earners. In 2008, the share of temporary workers remained at about one percent of all wage earners.

Temporary employment is an employment relationship in which the wage earner works through a company that brokers or rents labor. Temporary employment has been recorded since 2008.

According to the latest statistics, there were a total of 62,000 temporary workers in the second quarter of this year.

“The changes in the labor market in recent years were more visible in temporary work than in paid work in general. Temporary work has been a flexible way for companies to reduce or acquire more workforce as needed, for example in accommodation and catering, which grew the most among industries last year,” the authors are senior actuaries Tatu Leskinen and Ulla Hannula Statistics Finland In the Tieto&trendit blog.

In April–June, temporary work was most common in accommodation and catering, where the share of temporary workers was eight percent of all wage earners.

In administrative and support service activities, such as cleaning and landscape maintenance services, the share of temporary workers was almost the same, or seven percent.

In these operations, the need for labor can vary a lot depending on the time or season.

Temporary workers are mostly young, aged 15–24. They were 33 percent of temporary employees in the second quarter, while the share of this age group was 13 percent of all wage earners.

The shares of people with a foreign background are also clearly higher in temporary work than in paid work in general.

Almost a quarter, 24 percent, of those doing temporary work were people born abroad or born in Finland in the period April–June. Of all wage earners, the share of people with a foreign background was nine percent.

According to Leskinen and Hannula’s assessment, the prevalence of temporary employment among young people and those with a foreign background indicates that those who have little work experience or who may otherwise find it difficult to find work have been employed through labor leasing.