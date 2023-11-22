Working life | A colleague suggested Maiju “practice baby swaddle” – Maiju took the matter up and lost her job

After Maiju’s colleague harassed her, Maiju has heard stories from her acquaintances about threats, harassment and mild abuse between colleagues at her own workplaces.

Maiju’s colleague sexually harassed her, but instead of the harasser, Maiju had to leave. Violence between colleagues has surprising consequences, especially for women’s employment and wages.

At first everything looked good. Mayju had just graduated from his profession and worked at his first summer job. After that, I had to find something more permanent.

An interesting place was found. Maiju ended up as the only woman in the four-person team. Very quickly, Maiju noticed that one of the co-workers repeatedly turned normal work-related conversations into suggestive ones.