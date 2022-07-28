IIDEA, the association representing the video game industry in Italy, will launch its first initiative this year dedicated to students interested in finding a professional outlet in the video game sector. The Leonardo da Vinci National Science and Technology Museum in Milan, Cultural Partner of the event, will host the first edition of Press Start: Video Game Student Conference, an event designed to tell boys and girls who aspire to work in the industry “Behind the scenes” of the video game industry. The initiative was born with the collaboration of a group of companies, including 34BigThings, Milestone, Nacon Studio Milan, Reply Game Studios, Ubisoft Milan and Unreal Engine, which in the last year have worked to create a meeting and training platform for future professionals of the video game industry.

The event will be divided into three different macro-activities: talk, matchmaking and award. The conferences, held by professionals from the Italian industry, will analyze the different production areas: programming, production, game design, narrative design, art direction, QA and testing, music and sound effects and marketing and communication. Those attending the event in attendance will have the opportunity to arrange 1: 1 meetings aimed at orienting and recruiting new resources with some realities of the sector operating in Italy. Appointments can be fixed through the MeetToMatch platform. The initiative is open to informal development teams or even organized in the form of a company, which are entirely made up of adult students, of Italian or foreign nationality, as long as they are regularly enrolled at the time of candidacyto any upper secondary school of second degree and / or to any three-year and / or master’s degree course of any Italian university and / or to any private school that offers specialized training in the video game sector.

To enhance students’ creativity, the Video Game Student Awards were also established, a competition open to all students and intended for projects carried out in groups. A jury of industry professionals will award three different awards: Fresco Award, Luna Award and Strano Award, which will respectively award a video game that stands out for its artistic style, game mechanics, controls or any element that differentiates it from mainstream genres or video games; a video game that offers solid foundations for potential commercial success; a video game that offers something totally different from classic standards or a particularly bizarre idea. According to the data reported in the last Census of Italian Game Developers carried out by IIDEA in 2021, in Italy the professionals employed in the production of video games are over 1600, compared to 1100 in 2018. In the last 2 years, 35% of companies have hired new staff , 59% plan to do so in the next two years. The sector is able to generate professional opportunities especially for the younger generations (79% of employees are under the age of 36) and in different fields with great added value in terms of specialized skills, such as technology, art and design , as well as management and support.