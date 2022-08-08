In particular, the metaverse is a virtual reality that is entering very quickly into everyday use, with the creation and offer of new job opportunities.

The new professional roles sought in the metaverse and salaries

The virtual galaxy and its market value are destined to grow, and with these new jobs from payrolls that can vary between 35 thousand for junior profiles and over 60 thousand euros for seniors.

Among the new professions are the 3D Creator and Artist, which in fact create and produce virtual products such as music, furniture, clothes, objects, stickers, make-up. Then i Mesherdevelopers who create 3D models that other users can then modify as they wish.

Another new job opportunity offered is that ofvirtual real estate agent: gives users the ability to buy and build on virtual terrains earning in the form of digital money.

Then there is the Metaverse Planner, which has the task of monitoring the metaverse and selecting companies that could potentially be interested in landing in the virtual world. In the end, architects and builderswhich have the task of virtually “building” parallel reality.

These are extremely innovative professions, for which – in addition to a strong talent for creativity – computer skills are required by programmers and developers.

Enhanced training, virtual helpers and collaborations: the work innovations of the metaverse

If on the one hand the metaverse poses very urgent challenges, on the other it is introducing many interesting new features into the world of work, such as innovative forms of collaboration, which will allow to improve teamwork and meetings. It will be possible to customize the rooms, the furniture and create your own avatar and interact with any person anywhere in the world.

There will be the figure of the virtual assistant, who will take on human and automated features through artificial intelligence. Finally, enhanced training is provided for employees, since this aspect can sometimes fail with remote work. On the other hand, the interaction and experience in person with the metaverse seem possible.