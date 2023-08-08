Whe goes into the forest with Raimund Bechtloff can learn a lot about trees. For example, when they are “stressed” and how they react. For example, if you subject a tree trunk to constant pressure by encircling it with logs to attach a platform to the trunk, the tree will eventually shed more deadwood, says Bechtloff. On the other hand, it is relatively easy to drill through the trunk of a living tree in two clean places, of course with disinfected stainless steel. Then the tree heals that “injury” pretty quickly, it’s kind of like getting your ears pierced.+

Anyone who goes into the forest with Raimund Bechtloff can also learn a lot about people. For example, when people “lose their mask” because they have to dare something. When they conceal their fears by saying: “I’m not going to do that, I don’t feel like it.” And when the moment comes when they face their fears. Then, says Bechtloff, her deepest inside often comes out. He finds that very exciting and very important, because then his work with people can really go into depth.