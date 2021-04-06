VMany office workers have been working from home for more than a year. Some with small interruptions, others permanently. The discussion about a possible dying office in the future has subsided. At the moment, the discussion is more about a possible test requirement to be able to enter offices at least occasionally. Because an end to the pandemic and fundamental regulations seem a long way off.

But how much do workers miss their offices in this country? The job portal “Stepstone” published a survey of 28,000 people on this subject this Tuesday, which is representative of the working population. Among those surveyed were 2000 recruiters and HR managers.

The result: There are definitely things that respondents appreciate about the home office. 72 percent of those who swapped their office for their desk at home during the pandemic say that they save time because they no longer have to travel to work every day. Many also like the flexible work, the variable start of work, the possibility of longer breaks in between or to work in the evening hours. 83 percent of those surveyed stated that they would prefer to freely organize the start and end of work in the future.

“The office will experience an upgrade”

However, very few would like to do without the office entirely when the pandemic is over one day: Only 4 percent, and thus a small minority, would like to work from home permanently. Most of them are now annoyed by the lack of communication with their colleagues – at least that’s what more than two thirds say in the survey.

“The office will experience an upgrade after the corona pandemic,” predicts Tobias Zimmermann from “Stepstone”. But it will no longer be the place where employees only do their desk work. “That works well from home.” Rather, the office becomes a “place for conscious collaboration and interactive exchange”.

Far from all employers are already equipped for such a mix of face-to-face work and home office. Every fifth company representative says in the survey that his company is not yet sufficiently set up for flexible work processes on a broad front. Above all, this affects small and medium-sized industrial companies, reports “Stepstone”.