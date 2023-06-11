Mexico.- Artificial Intelligence (AI), computer programs designed to reason, learn, perform tasks and solve problems, is rapidly evolving and becoming more popular, especially since ChatGPT was releasedthey explain from the Udemy platform, specialized in online training.

The demand for skills ChatGPT has grown more than 4000% in the world, according to a study by Udemy Business, and 43% of professionals in the corporate field have used AI tools like ChatGPT in their work tasks, according to another study by the social network for professionals Fishbowl.

“The uses of ChatGPT They are emerging and evolving and over time “we will be able to take advantage of all their advantages, such as processing and generating text, producing creative content, automatically translating, writing and reviewing emails or summarizing long texts,” according to Diego Dávila, a Udemy instructor.

On November 30, 2022, the American technology firm OpenAI, released ChatGPTa program of Artificial Intelligence (AI), that allows a user to ask you questions using conversational or natural language, and that generates answers that are indistinguishable from those that a person would give.

ChatGPT refers to itself as a language model, based on GPT (Generative Pre-training Transformer) technology, whose main goal is to generate human-like text, and which can be used for a variety of applications, such as chatbots (programs that simulate a conversation), automatic content creation and language translation.

This system can understand and respond to the user in a way that mimics human conversation, and generate coherent text on the topic being requested, in a variety of styles and formats, from news articles, emails, summaries, scripts, song lyrics and poetry, to lines of computer code and product comparisons.

He is capable of solving and interpreting mathematical equations, offering explanations or definitions on a certain matter, explaining the difference between two concepts, passing exams in advanced courses or creating tutorials (user manuals in electronic support), all of this instantly, after the user has made his request or question.

Since then, the use of this ‘software’, which is still in the testing and improvement phase, has experienced explosive growth throughout the world, being used for multiple applications (creative, problem-solving, informative, management), in all kinds of fields, from education, culture and entertainment, to communication or medicine.

“artificial intelligence (AI) is evolving rapidly, especially with the release of ChatGPT”, says Diego Dávila, instructor at Udemy, a platform specialized in online teaching and learning (www.udemy.com).

Dávila explains that “AI has allowed employees to focus on more strategic tasks and creative, as (AI) has taken over administrative and logistical responsibilities that previously consumed time and human effort, improving efficiency and productivity in the workplace.”

“Fofirm up skills like AI mastery it is essential to guarantee our adaptability to the labor market and, above all, to promote the correct use of this technology”, adds Nagi Pérez, head of Udemy Business in Spain, one of the areas of this platform, which offers more than 500 courses on ChatGPT.

It is essential to train in ChatGPT in order to take advantage of its advantages, according to Dávila, who offers a series of keys to become familiar with this technology and get the most out of it:

Learn about artificial intelligence

Online training courses on ChatGPT and its possible uses, duly accredited and carried out by professionals and experts from the real world, are a valuable tool for learning the technical, business and personal skills related to this technology, according to Diego Dávila.

Depending on the area in which the person wants to specialize, they can choose from a wide variety of training, from ChatGPT for beginners to courses focused on marketing, business plans, creation of ‘apps’, content and stories, improvement of productivity, applications in education, project development or increased creativity.

To take most of these courses, you don’t need to meet prerequisites, since they are designed to help students of all levels, from beginners to professionals, to improve their skills, says Dávila.

In addition, he highlights that they offer the opportunity to interact with other students and with the instructor, which allows them to answer questions and learn from the experiences of others, which is essential to keep up to date with regard to ChatGPTsince it is a technology in constant evolution.

Investigate its possible applications

Dávida explains to EFE that ChatGPT It can be used in different tasks and projects, such as the following:

Content Generation: You can generate ideas or content for articles, essays, short stories, or other written materials.

Customer Service Assistance: You can provide automated responses to common customer inquiries.

Tutoring or problem solving: You can solve problems in subjects such as mathematics, programming or languages.

Computer Programming: Can assist in generating code snippets and help solve programming problems.

Strategic planning and decision making: you can generate possible scenarios and solutions to complex problems, in business contexts or research projects, where the rapid production of ideas and solutions can be of great value.

Test ChatGPT in different tasks

“To adapt the use of ChatGPT to particular needs, you have to define the task or project in which you want to use it. It could be writing an article, generating ideas for a creative project, solving mathematical problems or assisting in customer service”, according to Dávila.

He adds that the next essential step is to know what data you want to obtain from ChatGPT in order to start interacting with the tool.

“The user can provide phrases and questions related to their needs, then evaluate the responses generated and make adjustments based on the results. He can also experiment with different approaches until he gets the desired results,” she explains.

“In addition, it is important to remember that ChatGPT is a flexible tool and can be adapted and trained for a wide range of tasks. Therefore, it may be useful to experiment with different ways of asking questions or presenting information to get the best results.

Know the news and limitations

To keep abreast of the latest research and developments in the field of AI and ChatGPTDávila advises reading scientific journals and attending specialized conferences, as well as following recognized researchers, professors and experts in the field of AI on social networks such as Twitter and LinkedIn, as well as blogs and podcasts focused on these technologies.

To learn about limitations, regulations and technical restrictions, as well as the ethical challenges of AI, in general and of ChatGPT in particular, it is also advisable to go to online learning platforms, which offer courses on these subjects, according to Dávila.

You can also consult the numerous studies and research on these four issues, published in academic journals and reviewed by experts, whose reading can help to better understand them and to know the best way to take advantage of them, he points out.

Joining online groups and communities, participating in AI-related events and discussions, and attending conferences featuring AI experts provides the opportunity to learn about the latest research and advances, and learn through discussion. and sharing ideas, knowledge, and experiences, according to the Udemy instructor.

“It is important to always keep in mind that although ChatGPT and AI can be powerful tools, they cannot replace human judgment and experience, in many situations. It is always important to apply critical thinking and ethical judgment when using them, in any context” emphasizes Dávila.

THE DEBATE.