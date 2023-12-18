Explains Dr. Juan Antonio Madrid, professor of Physiology at the University of Murcia and author of Chronobiology: a guide to discover your biological clock (Editorial Platform), that the human being, as a species, presents characteristics that have been selected throughout the history of its evolution to live outdoors during the day, with very intense natural light that on sunny days often reaches 50,000 and 100,000 lux. However, he points out, in a thousandth of that evolution, during the last 100-150 years, human beings have begun to “isolate their body from sunlight”, to live and work indoors, with artificial light intensities of just 100, 200 or 300 lux. “These intensities are very different compared to the thousands of lux that natural light has. It's curious, because our eye does not perceive that difference, but the truth is that we cannot spend our lives indoors without contact with sunlight. At least two hours of exposure to natural sunlight each day are recommended, preferably in the first half of the day,” he notes.

Those two hours of exposure to sunlight are today a pipe dream for many people. There was a time when only jobs like mining involved employees doing their jobs without exposing themselves to natural light. Today, however, a very high percentage of the population works in shops and offices that in many cases do not even have windows that provide access to natural light. “We have normalized working in caves without natural light because the light reflects on the screen, because it makes us hot, because the sun bothers us, and what we are doing is reducing the differences between day and night. However, this contrast is essential to keep our biological clock synchronized and, therefore, to enjoy good circadian health,” says María José Martínez Madrid, coordinator of the Chronobiology working group of the Spanish Sleep Society (SES).

The expert points out that sleep, precisely, is one of the great victims of this lack of exposure to natural daylight: “We know that light, especially blue at night, inhibits the secretion of melatonin, the sleep hormone, therefore Therefore, if we receive light at night, our sleep is affected, but there is also evidence that, for correct synthesis and secretion of melatonin at night, it is essential to be exposed to natural light first thing in the morning. If melatonin is not synthesized, falling asleep can be difficult and when we do manage to fall asleep, our sleep will be more superficial, less deep and restful,” she says.

The need for natural light in the workplace

As Cristina Nicolau Llobera, member of the Neurophysiology of Sleep and Biological Rhythms research group at the University of the Balearic Islands, laments, “there is a gap between the importance of natural light for human beings and the amount of research that has been carried out.” carried out on this topic.” But the truth is that in recent years several studies have been carried out in this regard. According to one from 2014 published in Journal of Clinical Sleep MedicineFor example, compared to people who work in windowless offices, employees with windows in the workplace have greater exposure to light during the work week, a tendency toward more physical activity, and a longer duration of work. dream.

Another 2015 research published in Chronobiology international also concluded that lack of exposure to natural light at work is related to higher levels of cortisol and lower levels of melatonin at night, which in turn was related to depressive symptoms and poorer quality of life. More recently, in 2020, another study published in the magazine International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health concluded that the existence of windows in the workplace that allow access to natural light and pleasant views helped increase employees' sleep by an average of 37 minutes, who also obtained 42% higher scores in cognitive simulations designed to evaluate their performance in decision making.

“Until very recently, the need for good lighting in workplaces had not been given the importance it deserves, giving more priority to other factors such as air conditioning, decoration, security or comfort. It is true that lately regulations regarding workplace conditions include the issue of lighting as a relevant aspect. However, they always refer to artificial light. And it is true that a lot of progress has been made in artificial lighting, but there are many studies that show that natural light is preferable to artificial light,” reflects Cristina Nicolau.

According to the expert, when work, social and environmental pressures interrupt the control of circadian rhythms, desynchronized circadian physiology can predispose to altered levels of stress and changes in lifestyle: worse diet, increased alcohol consumption, smoking, self-medication , lack of exercise, lack of sleep, etc., and lead to deficiencies such as vitamin D. All of this translates, among other things, into greater daytime sleepiness, an affectation of mood due to lack of dopamine and serotonin, in a greater feeling of fatigue, in worse cognitive performance, which leads to worse productivity (“not only because of sleep problems but because the lack of natural light affects concentration and attention”); and in a higher prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer or depression.

“Natural light is a powerful antidepressant. Therefore, depriving a person of that natural light daily will diminish their mental health. Not only will it help you to see trees, greenery, or other types of stimuli different from those in the office through a window; but because the effect of natural light is per se antidepressant,” argues the professor at the University of Murcia, who adds that being able to look through windows during working hours also reduces visual fatigue, by allowing the lens to adjust to the distant distance, to the vision of infinity, which produces ocular relaxation: “If you are always in a closed space, without the possibility of looking beyond the walls of your office, you have a problem.”

For Juan Antonio Madrid, a handicap that all studies that analyze the health impacts of the lack of light in the workplace encounter is the difficulty in separating the role of light from that played by other factors such as sedentary lifestyle. or having a screen a few centimeters from your eyes. “What is clear is that, if we are faced with a person who is hardly exposed to natural light and who, in addition, is sedentary, it is practically certain that he will have sleep disturbances. It is a vicious circle that is then related to a string of diseases linked to lack of sleep that, indirectly, are also conditioned by the lack of exposure to natural light during the day,” argues the expert, who considers that based on Based on all the existing evidence, working in offices without natural light or without artificial light that approximates the characteristics in spectrum and intensity of natural light should be considered “a risk factor in occupational health.”

How to improve or make up for the lack of light in the workplace

As the ideal is to expose yourself to natural light outdoors, especially first thing in the morning, María José Martínez Madrid points out that one of the ways to alleviate the negative effects of the lack of light in the workplace would be because, in As much as possible, employees walk to and from work. “It would also be important that the breaks they take for coffee or food are done outdoors, or at least in large windows with light, and that they go outside whenever they have the opportunity, such as, for example, to make a work call.” ”recommends.

Another solution, according to Juan Antonio Madrid, would involve the use of RGB lighting systems in offices that try to simulate the percentages of radiation emitted by sunlight. “There are LED lights that manage to match these percentages,” he points out before also recommending increasing the light intensity in the workplace to around 500 and 1,000 lux, the light intensity that according to estimates is necessary to activate the circadian system during the day.

In this regard, Cristina Nicolau Llobera considers it highly recommended that in those jobs that have afternoon or late-night schedules, dynamic lights be used (white light during the day and warm light at night) to better simulate sunlight: “In any case, although the new generation of LEDs can approach the spectral distribution of daylight and are programmable in terms of intensity and color temperature correlated throughout the day to simulate daylight, as well as the crucial transitions between dawn and dusk, a new focus on natural light is required, such as illuminance studies for workplace design or architectural solutions to achieve better energy efficiency. In any case, whenever possible, there must be large windows and workers should be located near these windows; as well as having breaks so that workers can go outside and expose themselves to sunlight periodically.”

Ultimately, the experts consulted point to the alternative of light therapy lamps, which simulate the biological effect of sunlight by promoting a very high light intensity (between 5,000 and 10,000 lux). “You can use them for half an hour while you have breakfast, have coffee or read the newspaper; and they would also be an option to have in the workplace,” says Juan Antonio Madrid. Of course, as María José Martínez Madrid points out, in order not to hinder and make it difficult to sleep at night, these lamps – which must be validated by a specialist and whose light must hit, without disturbing, the face – should only be used in the first half of the day by people who, due to their lifestyle, cannot be exposed to natural light.

