Work in Lamborghini it is a dream that many car enthusiasts have always cradled but few have managed to achieve. Being employed in the factories of the car manufacturer del Toro is truly a rewarding experience, hardly comparable to many other Italian companies: it was certified by Randstad, the first world operator in human resources services, which delivered to the company the Randstad Employer Brand Research 2022thus awarding it among the three best companies in Italy and first ever in the automotive sector where to work.

Visibility of the career path, reputation, salaries and benefits, job security: all elements that convinced Randstad to recognize the quality of work in Lamborghini. Satisfied with the award received Umberto Tossini, Chief Human Capital Officer of the Casa del Toro, who stated: “Well-Being in a holistic sense, continuous learning and a focus on the many dimensions of Diversity to design an attractive work environment: this approach gives rise to awards such as that of the Randstad Employer Brand Research, which confirm how much attention to the well-being and care of people are essential to spread awareness and generate value. The many initiatives that we implement are aimed precisely at nourishing the sense of belonging of our people, taking care of their evolution and flowering thanks to a corporate culture based on the enhancement of uniqueness and mutual respect “.

For the assignment of this recognition, which as regards Lamborghini is added this year to the further award of the “Top Employer Italy“, Obtained by the Casa del Toro for the ninth consecutive year, Randstad refers to the results of an independent research that measures the level of perceived attractiveness of potential employees, according to which three factors most important in choosing an employer are a pleasant working atmosphere, work-life balance and good pay. For Lamborghini, therefore, a recognition of no small importance.