Work in cybersecurity: it’s possible? Absolutely yes, but unfortunately the vacant positions are almost always very unattractive, so much so that they are never filled with future candidates. A problem that has been present for years and that fails to see a concrete solution taken by the various companies. In fact, vacancies are increasing every day and the data is alarming, especially against a world that is increasingly technological and with ever more diverse needs.

In the United States, for example, in 2022 they were calculated 700,000 completely empty positions and compared to 2013 this is hair-raising information. Just think that and vacant positions are increased by 350%! And in Italy the situation is not the best, as the positions to be filled would be at least 100 thousand. Obviously we are talking about a need for expert personnel in the sector and cybersecurity professionals. These positions, in fact, require very specific certificates and skills that not everyone can have or even undertake as a school course.

Working in cybersecurity: high salaries for high skills

Back in the US, it was often requested CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) certification and, within the country, there are only 90,000 people holding such a certificate in a very high demand. Let’s talk about a fact that it borders on 106,000 vacancies due to such missing certification. According to a study carried out by CyberSeekif you yourself went to create a job offer you could receive as many as 17,000 curricula that reflect the request and, at least for the most part, it would already be employed in a company or in one’s own.

“Don’t worry if you don’t have all the certifications, degrees, or skills you think are historically necessary for cyber. Given the current situation in the market, there is a need for more diversity of thought and, honestly, more different skills and backgrounds to solve problems” he has declared Deborah Golden, US cyber and strategic risk leader at Deloitte.

This declaration derives from the fact that for many companies, a curriculum that does not present – for example – this certification is equivalent to being an incompetent resume and is automatically discarded. Well, in reality this is not the case and often a resume devoid of a single request can turn out to be above the requests. Furthermore, a certificate does not exclude the candidate’s ability to think and process.

Problem solving? Fast, quick, painless

An ideal candidate to fill a company’s cybersecurity role, for example, is a candidate whose data processing capacity is of the highest level. In fact, working in cybersecurity is equivalent to knowing how to find loopholes, to find useful information to understand a possible hacking attempt or simply understand which data collected are true or false. The more the candidate manages to find solutions to problems laterally, the better he can fill the vacant role.

And, speaking of differences between compatible or not compatible curriculums, there is another serious problem that afflicts the technological and scientific sector. Let’s just talk about gender difference within cybersecurity (at least in this case, we have already addressed the topic in further in-depth articles). Since 2013, women within the industry have risen to be 25% of the workforcebut that is not enough. Often, companies prefer to hire a male rather than a female person, for example.

And this reduces the possibility of being able to fill vacancies within your company. Unfortunately, there is no real solution on the part of the worker, even if it is advised to turn towards equivalent vacant jobs but in other companies or agencies that allow talent to blossom. Because of this, many young people are left at home as they are considered inexperienced and, once again, the possibility of being able to work in cybersecurity is reduced.