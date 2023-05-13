Everything seems to indicate that it will not be until next September, with the start of the last regular session of this Legislature, when the Congress of the Mexican Union analyze and discuss the bill that proposes to increase from 1 to 2 days of rest the working day.

Faced with this initiative, which has not been less controversial than the electoral and that of the National Guardmany workers, companies and employers have questioned, among other things, which workers will really benefit if approved.

Labor Day: Which workers WILL have a NEW SCHEDULE if the law is approved?

It was a few weeks ago when the Chamber of Deputies presented an initiative to reform the Federal Labor Law of the Mexican Constitution, where it is proposed to reduce working hours per week.

The project that is in the Lower House of the Federal Executive Branch raises the increase the working day from 1 to 2 days offsince in this way 8 hours of work activities per week would be reduced.

However, it must be taken into account that, in Mexico, there is a great problem of informal work, that is, millions of Mexican citizens work in businesses or activities that do not pay taxes to the Tax Administration Service (SAT) and that neither affiliate their employees to Social Security.

Bearing this in mind, it should be pointed out that The reform to the Federal Labor Law to increase the rest days of the working day in the Mexican Republic only includes workers who work in the formal sector.

This means that the majority of workers in Mexico could not benefit from the extra day of rest that their employers would have to give them, since where they work they are not obliged to implement the new regulations.

In this sense, according to what was indicated by the Mexican Association of Human Capital Companies (AMECH), with data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) and the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), it would be around 9 million Mexican workers who, if the bill is approvedthey would go to rest 2 days a week, instead of only 1.

It is worth mentioning that this new reform to the Federal Labor Law It would not benefit the majority of government workers either, since in many departments they already work only 5 days a week, nor would it benefit company employees with the same weekly work schedule..