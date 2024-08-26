Vedomosti: In 2023, Russians spent 38 hours 12 minutes a week working

In 2023, Russians spent an average of 38 hours and 12 minutes working, the highest figure in 11 years. Citizens spent 7 hours and 38 minutes daily on professional tasks, reports The Vedomosti newspaper cited data from the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

As noted in the agency’s review, for the first time in 11 years of observations, women have exceeded the 37-hour mark. As for men, their average working day is consistently high and last year amounted to 39 hours 12 minutes. In the first quarter of 2024, Russians worked an average of 38 hours 28 minutes a week.

At the same time, the share of those who do not face overtime is increasing. In turn, the number of people working more than 40 hours a week in the country is steadily decreasing. If in 2021 the share of such workers in Russia was 5.8 percent, then in 2022 – 4.7 percent, in 2023 – 4.5 percent, and in January-March 2024 – 4.15 percent, the department summarized.

In January 2024, Natalia Pochinok, a member of the Council under the Government of the Russian Federation on issues of guardianship in the social sphere, considered the initiative to switch to a shortened working week to be inappropriate. According to her, such a measure can be implemented in conditions of stable staffing, which is currently not observed in the domestic labor market. With an acute shortage of workers, the transition to a shortened working week will have detrimental consequences for the Russian economy.