The initiative to reduce the working day in Mexico from 48 hours a week to only 40 could have a direct impact on the wages of workers, as was considered by the president of the National Minimum Wage Commission (Conasami), Luis Munguia noting that there could be a detail in the law that will allow companies to reduce wages of your employees.

It was in an interview for the news agency Bloomberg Mexico, that the president of the conasami I comment that up to now it has not been contemplated in the bill for the reduction of working hours a section to guarantee the non-reduction of salary Given the decrease in hours, for which companies could reduce the salary of their workers.

Luis Munguía added that many details still need to be analyzed, based on what is stipulated in the final draft of the document with the modification to the Federal Labor Law to protect the current salary of workers.

In particular, I comment that if a section is not added to the text indicating that fewer hours of work does not imply less salary, this could cause ambiguity and therefore allow companies to reduce the salary of their employees based on the reduction in working hours labor.

“If the law specifically says that the salary cannot be reduced for fewer hours of work, there will be no reduction in salary”explained Luis Munguía according to a Bloomberg Mexico publication.