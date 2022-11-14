The first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, announced that a working group from the Sao Paulo Forum will meet in Caracas on October 18 and 19, group that concentrates left-wing political parties and groups in America.

In a press conference, Cabello indicated that it was not the forum as such but a working group that would visit Venezuela for this meeting.

Although the PSUV vice president did not give any further details, it was unofficially known that a Cooperation Protocol will be signed between the International University of Communications and the São Paulo Forum.

They ask Maduro to reinvigorate Unasur

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry released a letter signed by former presidents, former foreign ministers and intellectuals asking Nicolás Maduro to relaunch the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR).

“Dear President Maduro, we are convinced that this bleak picture is not inexorable. Our region can do more. Little by little, the integration process is reviving. The initiative of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador allowed the reactivation of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) created in 2010 that had been paralyzed since 2017,” says part of the text posted on social networks.

Among the signatory former presidents are: Michelle Bachelet, Rafael Correa, Eduardo Duhalde, Ricardo Lagos, José Mujica, Dilma Rouseff and Ernesto Samper.

Another excerpt from the letter reads “in the current scenario, the democratic conquests so difficultly obtained in Latin America are at risk, after the sequence of dictatorships that plagued the region in the 1970s.”

Unasur was born on May 23, 2008 during the meeting of heads of state in Brasilia, Brazil and on March 11, 2011 its constitutive treaty entered into force.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

