“If you can’t come to the office today, your parents will have to sign an absence note.” It’s the lyrics to a popular meme circulating on Google’s intranet. It features HR Fiona Cicconi, photoshopped in front of a blackboard.

The mocking picture symbolizes the disagreement about working from home within the American tech company. While Google still gave its approximately 190,000 employees (of whom 700 in the Netherlands) the choice of whether or not to come to the office during the corona pandemic, it now pursues a different policy: back to the office. Staff members must be there at least three days a week, which is registered via their access pass. Some of them feel that they are treated like schoolchildren. According to Google itself, the policy works well. The company wants employees to “connect personally and collaborate”.

Google is not alone in this. The American tech giants Meta, Dell and Amazon also ask office workers to physically appear at least three working days a week. In the Netherlands, a major employer such as chip machine manufacturer ASML is now doing the same, while Ahold Delhaize asks head office staff to be present there for at least half of the working week. Then there are employers such as the American investment banks JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, who want to completely ban working from home – even if it is against the wishes of their employees.

Less productive

The trend is becoming visible worldwide: employers and employees are less likely to agree on the desirability of ‘remote working’ in the post-corona era than when the pandemic was still raging. Employees with a full-time job would like to work from home two days a week, one day more than they are now allowed on average. That appears from research in 34 countries by WFH (Working from Home) Research. This partnership of, among others, the American universities MIT and Stanford and the German research institute Ifo was established shortly after the outbreak of Covid-19 and conducts monthly research into work agreements.

Full-time employees would like to work from home two days a week

Employers mainly fear that working from home will lead to less productivity. Out recent WFH study shows that call center employees of a large US retail company were 10 to 20 percent less productive at home than at the office during the corona pandemic. At a large tech company in India, productivity fell 8 to 19 percent, while employees of an Indian company who enter administrative data while working from home performed 18 percent less.

On the other hand, studies indicate that a ‘hybrid’ working model – alternating between home and office – is associated with equal or slightly improved productivity. At a Chinese travel company, an American government organization and an NGO in Bangladesh, among others, it turned out that more work was done this way.

An experiment among 1,600 employees of online travel organization Trip.com showed that the individual productivity of hybrid workers was almost equal to that of full-time office workers after six months.

Difficult to measure

According to Paul de Beer, professor of labor relations at the University of Amsterdam, individual labor productivity is difficult to measure. “Especially in a service economy like the Dutch one. This is easier in a traditional factory: you look at how many products roll off the conveyor belt per hour. Services often involve teamwork. That makes the effect of working from home difficult to measure objectively.”

While the boss fears a loss of productivity, employees mainly see the advantages of working from home. In the WFH study, the main advantages they mention are: no travel time, savings on petrol and lunch costs, and flexible working hours.

In many countries, workers have become accustomed to their newfound freedom. They prefer to work from home more than fewer hours per week. This is most evident in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey and South Africa, where workers are on average willing to work from home for more days than their employers now allow. The Netherlands is one of the countries where this ‘gap’ between what employers offer and what employees want is the smallest, together with Japan and Denmark. The Dutch employee would like to work from home for one and a half days per full working week, but his boss thinks an average of 1.2 days is enough.

Full-timers worldwide work from home on average 0.9 days a week. Dutch employees are just above that with 1 day a week. Most people work from home in Canada (1.7), the United Kingdom (1.5) and the United States (1.4).

Popular office days

In the Netherlands, working from home has almost doubled compared to the period before the corona pandemic. The average number of hours worked from home increased from 3.4 to 6.4 per week, according to this research by the Knowledge Institute for Mobility Policy (KiM), which also surveys part-time workers. Tuesdays and Thursdays are especially popular ‘office days’. Just under 60 percent then travel to or from work. This happens least on Friday, which was also the case before the outbreak of Covid-19. Incidentally, 49 percent of workers indicate that their tasks are not suitable for working from home at all.

Before corona there was a kind of organized distrust: you had to be present at work Steven van Eyck fiscal economist

In 2021, the government asked the Social and Economic Council (SER) for recommendations on working from home after the corona pandemic. He advised: give employees sufficient control over remote working and, as employer and employee, come to agreements about the suitable work location. According to the advisory body, the possibility of hybrid working must be anchored in every organization, through agreements between the employer and the employee representative body or via the collective labor agreement.

It is clear that the idea of ​​working from home has changed in the Netherlands. Steven van Eijck, tax economist and independent expert for the SER: “Before corona there was a kind of organized distrust: you had to be present at work. But during the pandemic, your employer suddenly had to assume that you continued your work at home and trust was created. We are now so used to working from home that we can now simply make those agreements about this.”

If labor productivity is nevertheless disappointing, according to Van Eijck, it is necessary to thoroughly investigate the cause for each sector and job level. “There are always people who abuse their freedoms and paint the house during working hours. But that doesn’t have to mean the end of working from home.”