Konstantinos Zafeiris reviews his thesis on a computer leaning on a bar counter. He has one day left to defend her in court and obtain a doctorate in anthropology from the University of Aegean, on the Greek island of Lesbos. Konstantinos, 33 years old, has the computer at the bar because he is the waiter and he takes advantage of the fact that at two in the afternoon the establishment is not very busy to study. He can’t do it in his spare time because he doesn’t have any. He combines being a waiter with internships at the university; and with a third job for an important foundation in the cultural sector. None of his three occupations is enough to cover the minimum wage, so he accepts with resignation that his usual work day is close to 14 hours.

The labor reform that Greece has just approved repeals the eight-hour working day limit in force until now and makes it possible for an employee to have two contracts, with two different companies, up to a maximum of 13 hours a day. The reform was approved thanks to the absolute majority of the conservatives of New Democracy, which has 158 of the 300 seats in Parliament. The opposition voted against en bloc: from the communists of the KKE to the extreme right, passing through the left of Syriza, although the socialists of Pasok voted in favor of some minor articles that they considered mandatory to harmonize the Greek legislation with the community one. .

For workers like Konstantinos, spending 13 hours in the pit is not new. The Minister of Labor, Adonis Georgiadis, defends the measure with the argument that they will no longer do it in the underground economy. “If the businessmen want,” the anthropologist points out, “because the government has never stated that it wants to increase labor inspections, and puts the responsibility on the workers, instead of on the businessmen.” The doctoral student believes that the objective of the reform is to collect more through taxes, in no case to improve working conditions.

Thanks to his three jobs, Konstantinos earns approximately 1,100 euros per month. It is practically the minimum he needs to live independently. If I earned less I would have to share a house because I wouldn’t be able to cover the rent. With two jobs he only made 800 euros, so he looked for the third. Often, if he meets a friend, he does it at the bar where he works. Not only because he barely has any free time, but because he doesn’t waste it. “The bosses know this and they think it’s okay for me to occasionally invite my friends, because these types of favors allow them to pay us less without us complaining,” he says with a half smile. He does not have a family. “I can barely afford to have a dog and I think a lot about when I take him to the vet,” he laments.

Masoud Soleymaniilkhechi is the same age as Konstantinos. He is Iranian and has lived in Lesvos for five years. He has been working under a contract for three years and has always put in more hours than the law established until the reform. In the mornings, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., he is a translator for an NGO that helps other refugees like him. From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. he coordinates the shifts at a clinic managed by another NGO. They pay him 300 and 600 euros per month respectively; part of the salary in b. He says that it is 100 euros less than what he would need to live without drowning. He is a computer engineer, but he has no hope of working in his field. The only alternative available to him is the hospitality industry. “Honestly, this is worse than in Iran, but in Greece, unlike there, you can start from scratch,” he says with a touch of optimism.

In Lesvos, where Konstantinos and Masoud live, the most common jobs are, in this order, primary or secondary school teacher, military officer and Asylum Service official under the Ministry of Migration. The workers in all three sectors are mileuristas. According to Masoud, the worst thing about moonlighting is the physical exhaustion and the impossibility of having full days off, due to the difficulty of working both jobs on the same day. He almost never eats dishes cooked by him, because he doesn’t have time. “The reform should guarantee decent salaries, instead of encouraging us to have several jobs,” he complains. He has a girlfriend, but he is not considering getting married and having children because he would not know how to deal with it on his salary.

Reform of the right to strike

The extension of the working day is not the only controversial point of the law. Unions oppose a new system that computerizes the counting of hours worked because it increases control over workers, while the Government defends it as the best way to measure productivity. The trial period for indefinite contracts is increased to 12 months, in which dismissal is free, without notice and without compensation. A new form of zero-hour contracts is created by which a company can keep a person on guard for days or months, without guaranteeing that it will hire them at any time during that time. And it establishes that the worker will be obliged to accept the schedule decided unilaterally by the company when his day is “unforeseeable.”

For Nikos Bosinakos, an official and union representative at the Ministry of Labor, “the law sends a message to employers that is summarized as ‘you can do whatever you want’.” Katerina Yanoula, who is also a union delegate but in another ministry, that of Rural Development, believes that the new regulation is very harmful, but is nothing more than the continuation of previous revisions approved by New Democracy governments, but also Syriza, especially regarding regarding the point that bothers the unions the most: the modification of the right to strike and the criminalization of picketing.

The New Democracy deputy, Thanos Plevris, representative of the hardest wing of the ruling party, was in charge of defending the reform in the chamber. “We do not represent professional unionists who have never worked and the only thing they know how to do is cut roads,” he exclaimed, addressing the left bench, before adding that “in all the regions that you call working-class, popular or rural, “Whoever wins the elections is New Democracy.” The right believes that criminalizing picketing is the way to end “the dictatorship of the communists.”

The law qualifies the activity of picketing as “psychological violence” against workers who do not want to support the strike and decrees prison sentences of “at least six months”, without setting a maximum, for the participants in said activity or for whoever intervenes. in business occupations. Bosinakos believes that this will not stop the “more combative” union sections, but it will cause doubts, reservations and inaction in the more moderate ones. Yanoula considers that the social response to the labor reform has not been up to par. He understands that the strike did not have a massive follow-up like previous calls and blames the unions that called the strike “late” and just days before the parliamentary debate. “No one wants to lose days of pay if they believe the battle is lost,” says this agricultural engineer.

Konstantinos warns that the continued precariousness of working conditions can cause, in the medium term, a lack of labor: “Many young people of my generation have become so accustomed to seasonal jobs and insecure jobs that they have realized “That it is better to go to Norway to spend the summer than to stay here to survive.”

