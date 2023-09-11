The proposal to reduce the working day in Mexico has generated controversy in society, since the vast majority is anxiously waiting to see if it will be approved. Given this, you should know What will happen in September and why the reduction in hours is about to be defined.

The initiative that seeks to reduce the working day from 48 to 40 hours a week is one of the topics on the labor agenda with the most expectations. Given this, legislator Susana Prieto Terrazas, one of the deputies who supports and promotes This proposal was announced through social networks.

Legislator Prieto Terrazas, and her colleague Ignacio Mier Velasco, coordinator of the Morena deputies, reported through the Twitter account (X), that they are in the opinion of the reduction of the working day, since the Political Coordination Board (JUCOPO), will meet this September 18, to determine the exact date of this ruling.

Thus, the JUCOPO, composed of the Coordinators of the Parliamentary Groups, will discuss in the Plenary Session of the Chamber of Deputies, on September 18, when They will vote for the proposal to be approved.

40 hour day in Mexico

It is worth remembering that in May, during the regular period of sessions, the opposition of the legislators of the PRI, PAN and PRD did not support the initiative to modify the Federal Labor Lawand therefore, the labor reduction proposal failed to advance in the Lower House.

However, this Monday, September 18, they will discuss what day they will analyze the opinion, For it to be approved, it requires a qualified majority vote; two thirds of the deputies present.

Likewise, the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), announced that he will also analyze the issue of reducing working hours on Wednesday, September 27 at the Asturian Center in Mexico City.