It is known that in Mexico there is a historical debt with the workers, which is why, in recent months, different initiatives in favor of the Mexican working class. However, while it is true that company employees have celebrated their achievements, at the same time employers have criticized these reforms to the Federal Labor Law (LFT).

Thus, when considering the reduction of the work week, reducing the work week of workers from 48 hours to 40 hours From the formal sector in the Mexican Republic, companies have already come out to protest.

It was in recent months when a legislative initiative was presented in the Chamber of Deputies so that, instead of resting only one day a week, workers in Mexico enjoy two days of paid leisure a week.

However, the reactions that this initiative has provoked have been contrasting, because, while on the one hand the workers celebrate it, on the other hand, the employers are not happy with it.

This has been stated by the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), the highest representative body of private companies in Mexico, which brings together a total of 14 top business organizations.

In this sense, according to what was stated by the newspaper “Reform”the president of the Business Coordinating Council, Francisco Cervantesstressed that the private initiative is against the proposal to reduce the working week of Mexican workers.

The foregoing because, the business leader pointed out, for this 2023 The sector is already working on an important labor package, among which the 20% minimum wage, the issue of pensions and the increase from 6 to 12 days of vacation after the first year of work stand out in a company, which is why he maintained that this is not the time to think about a new reform, but rather to look for ways to implement those that have already been endorsed.

“In a spirit of balancing multilaterally by recommendations of the International Labor Organization (ILO), but it seems that they have no filler, what we have to do is get to work, not ‘not work,'” Cervantes remarked.

Lastly, the business leader stated that, contrary to what one might think, reducing the working week at this time would end up harming investments in Mexicotaking into account that currently the competition is great, this in relation to other countries in the region and the world.

For all of the above, the head of the CCE called on Mexican legislators to Analyze the impacts of reducing the work week from 48 hours to 40 hours and that, from there, legislate on the matter.