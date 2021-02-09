Working conditions UPM intends to agree on working conditions for employees individually without a collective agreement – Trade Union Pro accuses the company of aiming for salary cuts

Forest company UPM told its staff about its plans on Monday. According to the company, the goal is not to lower the earnings level of employees.

Forestry company In the future, UPM intends to agree on the terms and conditions of employment of employees individually, without a collective agreement. The company told staff about its plans on Monday.

The forest industry announced in October of its historic decision break away from national collective bargaining activities. At the end of the current contract periods, UPM also does not intend to negotiate house- or site-specific contracts for employees.

“In the future, the working conditions of employees will also be defined in the same way as for senior employees without a collective agreement,” the films presented to employees, seen by HS, say.

According to UPM, the aim is to “further harmonize the applicable working conditions between expert and managerial groups of employees, not to reduce the level of earnings of employees”.

Staff representing the chairman of the trade union Pro Jorma Malinen does not believe the argument, but calls it “potash”. According to Malinen, UPM’s announcement means that the employer will in practice unilaterally dictate the working conditions of employees and also reduce earnings levels.

Malinen says that there are about 700 Pro members at UPM and the degree of organization is about 90 percent.

UPM replied to HS that the company had not yet commented on the matter, but would seek to comment further in the afternoon.

UPM distinguishes in its films which issues in the working conditions of staff will remain the same.

“Examples: basic salary, flexible working hours in the 37.5-hour model, wages for family leave, holiday pay, sick pay and medical examinations, short temporary leave.”

According to UPM, there have also been elements in the employees’ collective agreements that have not been applied in the employment of senior employees. Examples of this in the films are travel time pay and replacement allowance.

“We will have personal discussions with employees to look at the impact of the change on a person’s salary. The discussion shall take into account the effects of the change as a whole. “

Pro suspects that UPM’s plan will mean the termination of better working conditions for senior employees in employment contracts.

“This means annual salary reductions of several thousand euros for employees on employee contracts,” Pro says in a statement.

UPM said also to pursue a new system of employee representation during the year in cooperation with the staff. Pro criticizes the plan harshly.

Malinen interprets that UPM wants to choose for itself which employee representatives it will discuss in the future.

“UPM’s brazen announcement that it will displace employees’ own voluntary organization will spread to other companies and employee groups, if not immediately so gradually,” Malinen claims.