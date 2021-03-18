Working conditions This is what the strike that stopped the commuter trains is about: The controversy arose over the loss of a paid meal break

RAU considers that VR’s unilateral decision to waive paid meal breaks means an additional 200 hours of unpaid work per year. According to VR, the austerity measures are in accordance with collective agreements and laws.

The greater part About HSL commuter trains not passing on Thursday and Friday due to a strike by locomotive drivers. What is the strike about?

According to the Railway Union (RAU), which represents the employees, the strike is “a protest against VR’s breach of contract and unilateral modification of established working conditions”. VR denies the breach of contract and considers the demonstration illegal.

On Wednesday, VR told the commuter train staff about the austerity measures. Their purpose is to reduce costs so that VR can operate commuter trains at a price agreed with HSL. VR won the tender for commuter train last year, and a new ten-year contract period with HSL will begin in June.

RAU: n Chairman of the Helsinki Department Lassi Narisen According to one of the central weakening the staff is the loss of a half-hour paid lunch break. In the future, employees will have a 59-minute unpaid food break.

When some workers have heretofore included an eight-hour work shift, for example, a half-hour lunch break paid in the future in the same shift length should Narisen by nine hours. One of the hours would be an unpaid food break.

“It may sound absurd to strike here because of food breaks, but in practice it is a significant extension of working hours. Unpaid food breaks mean about 200 hours of unpaid work commitment per year, ”says Narinen.

VR: n and according to Palta, the employers’ association, the change is fully in line with the collective agreement and the laws. The collective agreement states:

“If an employee has the right and effective opportunity to leave the workplace without hindrance, rest time is not counted as working time. In periodic work, meals can be arranged to take place during work. ”

Both arrangements are therefore possible. RAU’s Narinen does not deny that the collective agreement also allows for an hour’s unpaid food break.

“But it’s a violation of established practice. Some workers have had a paid food break for decades and are now trying to take it out with a unilateral announcement. It has been a well-established condition of the employment relationship, in our opinion, it cannot be changed. ”

According to him, the employer also wants to change established practices at the beginning and end of the working day: in future, employees should find out from the electronic system where the first train of the working day leaves before working hours begin.

“And at the end of the work day, especially if the train is late, then taking the tools back to the closet would be at your own time.”

But what is the actual breach of contract that RAU accuses the employer of?

Narinen refers to 2015, when VR signed a direct purchase agreement with HSL.

“At that time, our personnel agreed with VR on certain reductions in working conditions. It was then agreed with the employer that there would be no further impairments during the direct acquisition period. Now, however, the employer has announced that it will introduce new reductions. ”

According to Narinen, the agreement not to weaken working conditions was recorded in 2015 in secret co-operation papers. He ultimately states that the court decides whether the employee side or the employer is correct in their interpretation.

“Of course, we hope the employer will cancel his plan and not have to go to court.”

VR: n Chief Human Resources Officer Timo Koskinen confirms that the austerity measures mentioned by Narinen are at the center of disagreement. He says all actions are in line with collective agreements and laws.

Moreover, Koskinen does not want to comment on the details in public. He says he hopes the employer and employee sides will soon be able to agree on their differences at the negotiating table.