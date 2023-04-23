Working conditions | The restaurants demand an explanation from Foodora and Wolti about dark food shipments

In restaurants, information about problems with food transport was taken seriously.

Food parcels The restaurant industry companies that use the service are taking seriously the information that came out on Sunday, which is related to the problems of food deliveries and the abuse of couriers.

HS told extensively in his article, that some of the couriers employed by the technology company Foodora and Wolt rent out their own courier account, i.e. in practice their courier right, to people in a vulnerable position. Such are, for example, the undocumented, who do not have the right to work in Finland.

However, renting the senders’ accounts is not prohibited in itself.

Restaurants according to representatives, individual restaurants have no way of knowing the backgrounds of couriers or what kind of contracts they work with.

“Pick-up of the delivery takes place in the same way, regardless of whether it is the owner of the courier account or a deputy”, says the CEO of Noho Partners Aku Vikström.

“A checkpoint must be established between the transmitter and the companies.”

Noho is one of Finland’s largest restaurant companies. Among its restaurants, Wolt is used by Friends & Brgrs, Hanko Sushi and Hook, among others.

Vikström says that he discussed the dispatch problems with Wolt’s management over the weekend and agreed on further discussions on measures. Based on the discussions, he says he is convinced that Wolt takes the matter seriously enough.

Wolt said on his blog on Sunday that it has done about five hundred spot tests on the shipments. In addition, the company says it will continue technical product development to reduce unauthorized sharing of accounts. In total, thousands of couriers work in Finland.

Vikström says that he considers it important that there is a social discussion about the mild phenomena of the platform economy and that the problems are addressed.

“It goes without saying that we do not accept any kind of criminal or unethical activity.”

He sees that part of the responsibility is also borne by companies that use couriers.

“We are responsible for where we buy raw materials and how they are delivered to our end customers. That’s why we have a close dialogue with Wolt. We cannot ignore this issue, but we must be involved in ensuring that things go according to our values.”

Finland vice president of the largest fast food chain Hesburger Jari Vooti comment on the matter to HS briefly by e-mail.

“We are now hearing about it for the first time. We have not received findings of such activity from our restaurants and it is completely clear to us that we do not accept any illegal activity from our partners. We are asking our home delivery partner to clarify the matter.”

Hesburger uses Foodora in its transport.

Last the restaurant manager of the pizza chain Via Tribunal, which expanded its operations in the years Kimmo Hämäläinen says that he is also not aware of the couriers’ dark transports.

“This is the first time I’ve heard that some of the employees of courier services sublet their courier rights to undocumented persons, so I can’t comment on that.”

According to Hämäläinen, the company has not come to the knowledge of illegal transport and no one has been in direct contact with the restaurants about the shady business.

“Of course, if something like this happens and our partner doesn’t intervene, we would have to rethink things. However, I strongly believe that Wolt will intervene in all grievances if they arise.”

Hämäläinen emphasizes that the company’s messenger service partner is Wolt, not individual messengers. He says that he was generally satisfied with the messages and cooperation with Wolt.

“Of course, we strive to trust that the contracts are such that the work or entrepreneurship is worthwhile and that Wolt also operates honestly in the market.”

Foodora and Wolt allow the leasing of messenger accounts, and they do not interfere with how much the subtenant pays from the commission earned in the messenger work to the account holder.

Unlike Wolt, Foodora does not require the account holder to report if they sent rent to another person on their account. Accounts are also rented in the dark, and some of the senders who make the deliveries drive with non-existent fees.

According to HS information, the police have investigated several suspected crimes related to the abuse of food parcels in recent years. The complaints in the field are also familiar to the Crime Victims’ Service and the Tax Administration.

In the worst case, the senders have been victims of human trafficking. The suspects have been private individuals for whom the couriers have driven transports.

Platform economy companies have stated that the messengers who work for them are independent entrepreneurs. This means that Foodora or Wolt are not responsible for e.g. couriers’ taxes, sick leave or pension payments.

The senders are now trying to improve their position financially and socially by getting organized. The service industry trade union Pam announced on Friday that it has accepted the association founded by the couriers as its professional department.