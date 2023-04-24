Working conditions | The food couriers got the trade union behind them: “In Finland, membership of the union is relevant”

In the future, the service industry trade union may even be involved in the contract negotiations of couriers and food delivery companies.

Wolt – company’s food couriers joined the Service Industries Union (Pam) at the end of April.

The working conditions of couriers and the gray market that has arisen around the food courier business have been talked about since HS published an article on the subject of the article on Sunday.

A separate national department has now been established for food deliveries, the purpose of which is to serve all those working in the platform economy. Those who work in the platform economy are usually not employed but, for example, small entrepreneurs.

Read more: “He was resting at home, I was working” – HS’s report reveals that behind Wolt and Foodora there is shady business

Pakistani Khan has been working as a Wolt messenger since 2019. He has submitted a membership application to the professional department. Khan does not appear in the article with his full name, as it could make his position on the job market difficult.

He emphasizes that he is mainly very satisfied with Wolt. Khan has health problems, which is why flexible working as an entrepreneur suits him well.

“In an employment relationship, it wouldn’t be possible to choose which gigs I play and when I work,” says Khan.

If he works eight hours a day and there are regular gigs, after taxes and expenses, he will have around 120–150 euros.

Khan wants to join a union primarily for the sake of the community. He feels that in Finland it belongs to the matter.

He hopes for financial security from the union in case he gets sick. According to Khan, it would be best if Pam could do her part to restore the old reward system.

Wolt revamped the commission system paid to referrals in March, and many referrals have felt that it has reduced their earnings. The senders have, for example, expressed their opinion on the subject.

Otherwise, Khan doesn’t expect Pam to fight for him.

“There is nothing to fight for,” Khan states.

Pam’s chairman Annika Rönni-Sällinen is happy that you decided to organize yourself. The association had been in discussions with food courier companies for years, but without a common front of the couriers, the association has been unable to do anything other than talk about the matter at a general level.

“We’ve had a few dozen individual members, but a broader representation has been missing. We can’t act on behalf of anyone if they don’t want it themselves,” sums up Rönni-Sällinen.

The organization of couriers opens up the possibility of supporting couriers more widely.

According to Rönni-Sällinen, the referrals are currently offered, among other things, training and legal assistance. Pam can help senders interpret contracts and, if necessary, defend their rights.

Read more: The restaurants demand an explanation from Foodora and Wolti about dark food shipments

In the futureif the senders wish so and the negotiations proceed, Pam can also help in agreeing on the working conditions.

“If that’s what they want, we are ready to support the negotiations and, if necessary, also participate in them to represent the senders,” says Rönni-Sällinen.

Food courier companies have been operating in Finland for years, but according to Rönni-Sällien, the time has apparently not been ripe for couriers to organize themselves. Now he hopes that the problems of the platform economy can be tackled with the help of mass power.

“Basically, the problems stem from the fact that the work is performed in a position other than as an employee. In this case, for example, there is a lack of protection related to job security, dismissal protection and sick time compensation,” says Rönni-Sällinen.

Pam also includes other people working with entrepreneur status, such as hairdressers.

According to Rönni-Sällinen, it was an easy and unanimous decision for the union’s board to accept the messengers’ department as part of Pam.