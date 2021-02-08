Working conditions The author of the gloomy economic report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls the Finnish labor market a cartel – SAK responds to the assessment

Ilkka Kaukoranta, chief economist of the trade union SAK, and Roope Uusitalo, professor of economics, question the Ministry of Finance’s Markku Stenborg’s descriptions of the benefits of a local agreement.

Finland economic growth has lagged behind the economic growth of the other Nordic countries and the sled will not turn at current costs, officials from the Ministry of Finance (MoF) estimate in a report released on Monday.

Officials do not, in their own words, propose “concrete structural changes”, but one proposed change in the report’s conclusions is repeated: Finland’s problems would be corrected by starting to agree on working conditions more locally in the workplace.

The video shows how VM officials told about the report:

Why and how do officials think the agreement should be changed?

One of the four authors of the report, Financial Adviser Markku Stenborg from the Ministry of Finance, says that nowhere else in the world is there a similar “labor market cartel” as in Finland. He refers to the way in which workers ‘and employers’ unions agree on collective agreements.

Local Stenborg sums up the benefits of the agreement with a comparison to the grocery store. He says the market works more efficiently when the price of a product – or in this case labor – is not determined externally.

“When you go to the store, you know for yourself what you want. Others do not know it. Therefore, it is more efficient that you decide for yourself whether to buy Juhlamoka, President or espresso from the store. A merchant who knows the local conditions will then arrange the products there. ”

According to Stenborg, increasing local agreement would allow working conditions to be agreed more flexibly.

“Even if no one’s wages were reduced, for example, wage increases would be easier to target for the most productive employees. Similarly, workplaces could decide whether it is worth paying double pay on Sundays if it would not be possible to organize work on Sundays at all. ”

Workers’ organization Chief Economist of SAK Ilkka Kaukoranta considers the draft report of the Ministry of Finance on the promotion of local agreement to be a unilateral and narrow scratch.

According to him, the Finnish system is not exceptional, but collective agreements that define working conditions extensively and in a coordinated manner are a feature that unites the Nordic countries.

“There are differences in implementation between Sweden and Finland, but the end result is quite similar: comprehensive collective agreements that ensure adequate minimum wages, less wage dispersion and coordinated wage development.”

Kaukoranta believes that labor market institutions should be evaluated critically, but the analysis should be done in a comprehensive and proper manner.

“Stigmatizing collective bargaining as a cartel and equating employees with coffee packages is mainly a source of shame.”

According to Kaukoranta, when talking about a local agreement, it should be clarified in general what it means in each case.

One the key question is whether increasing local bargaining could lead to lower wages.

According to the Ministry of Finance Stenborg, the intention is not to reduce wages. He says a local agreement would increase the availability of skilled labor and a better targeting of labor to the most productive companies. According to Stenborg, productivity growth could, on the contrary, increase wages.

“We are not showing any drop in wages here. The goal is to improve productivity and living standards, and lowering wages will not help that, ”says Stenborg.

Economics professor Roope Uusitalo wonders Stenborg’s view. According to Uusitalo, the effects of increasing local agreements on employment would arise precisely from the possibility of weakening wages and other working conditions.

“After all, no one is preventing employees from being paid a better salary. Shifts and bonuses can still be agreed locally. But it may be important that, for example, a company in difficulty may, by local agreement, deviate from the provisions of collective agreements to the detriment of the employee. ”

In the 21st century, local agreements have increased in Germany, for example.

Still, the effects of local bargaining on labor productivity are not unambiguous, according to Uusitalo. It has also been suggested that centralized wage bargaining can support productivity through so-called creative destruction: if all firms have to pay the same wages, only the best performing firms will be able to do so and the poorly performing will die away.

“But we don’t have terribly empirical evidence of the impact of contract systems on productivity,” Uusitalo concludes.

He agrees with Kaukoranta that making concrete presentations would facilitate the discussion of a local agreement.