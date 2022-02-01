A company statement said, on Tuesday, that Toyota Motor Corporation President Akio Toyoda apologized to the family, without giving any details about the financial settlement, but Japanese media reports indicated that the lawsuit filed by the employee’s family requested compensation of 123 million yen ($1.1 million). ).

The wife told reporters that she felt her husband, who was in his 40s at the time, would have understood this and that she believed Toyota had a chance to change for the better.

Toyota promised to open an investigation into the case to prevent a recurrence and apologized for the family’s suffering, according to the Associated Press.

“We are currently seeking to create a more transparent work environment that makes it easier for individuals to voice their grievances, as well as a management free of harassment from the authority, so that every employee can work without fear,” the company added in its statement.

Fatigue-related deaths, including suicides, are a common problem in Japan, and problems with abusive managers are getting more attention.

The Japanese government received 2,835 complaints of overwork, or “karoshi”, in 2020, and companies paid compensation in more than 800 complaints, including suicides.