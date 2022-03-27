Working conditions “Coffee milk or even the opportunity to take a lunch break,” Nurses and researcher tell HS how small gestures could improve well-being at work

The nurses who responded to HS’s survey and the professor talk about how the well-being at work in the care sector, and thus the attractiveness of the sector, could be increased even with small things.

Over In a survey of HS, 500 care workers reported poor experiences with working conditions in the sector. Dozens also report industry change dreams.

Helsingin Sanomat said on Sunday that many suffer from feelings of inadequacy, poor leadership, lack of empowerment, and the ethical burden of work.

The survey is not scientifically valid, but the responses confirm a trend that has been observed elsewhere: many in the care sector simply do not enjoy their work.

When, for example Nordic research team surveyed the working conditions of older workers working in Finland in 2005, a fourth of whom said that they had seriously considered leaving their job during the past year. In 2015, 39 per cent said they had already seriously considered quitting their jobs.

Which should change so that it makes sense for caregivers to stay in their current job?

“If I still change jobs, I will ask very directly whether the management results of the place have been good.” Nurse in public, 38 years “I would have stayed in my previous job if I had had more opportunities to influence my own work, and if the workload had been lower and the staffing was in order.” Local nurse, through a private staffing company on the public side, 26 years

More answers can be found in this article. HS has used comments only from those respondents who have left their names and contact information in the survey.

Among the respondents to the HS survey, three needs for change emerged above all others: higher pay, better resources and changes in the way healthcare is managed.

The top three do not surprise a research professor at the National Institute of Occupational Health Jari Haka. Another question is how to address the emerging issues.

“The simplest solutions would be to raise wage levels and bring in new employees. We know it doesn’t happen very easily, ”says Hakanen.

Collective bargaining in the care sector is still ongoing, and caregiver organizations Tehy and Super have issued a strike warning while the negotiating parties are still far apart.

“Leadership, a kind of culture of working together, is the one that is most easily influenced by these three. Not easily, but easiest, ”says Hakanen.

How improving workplace management? Hakanen knows it’s not quite simple. Even in the care industry, supervisors are often tough.

“If a leader’s entire time is spent making shifts or having to look for deputies when someone can’t get to work, that’s a matter of resources, too.”

According to Jari Hakanen of the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, good working conditions could be a better way to improve well-being than pay. It would be important, for example, to have time to eat lunch.

According to Hakanen, managers in the care sector should have enough time to enable the best possible workplace to be done in the workplace.

“We need to ensure that people have the experience to do work where they can develop and train. It must be ensured that everyone feels that they receive recognition and appreciation for their own work, and it does not happen that every member of the work community feels left alone in the middle of a rush, ”says Hakanen.

“Wages are not as important as working conditions. That you should take breaks and work in peace. There would be no need to bounce from one task to another. ” Nurse in private, 38 years “Equal treatment, a little“ leeway ”in the workday to ensure high quality and unhurried customer visits. In addition, you should get better compensation for using your own car. An open and respectful atmosphere. ” Nurse in public, 40 years “The employer should provide training for everyone. I myself have been in one training for 18 years. ” Nurse in private, 63 years

What about pay? Hakanen does not want to underestimate the importance of well-being at work either – but he also does not emphasize it above all others.

Hakanen says that he understands that in the care sector, the salary level is modest in relation to, for example, education and the cost of living in the Helsinki metropolitan area. On the other hand, he wonders whether raising wages will also be offered as a solution to work-related ills that could be resolved separately from wages.

“An increase in the wage level might bring more people to the industry, but it would not directly improve people’s own work situation,” says Hakanen.

“A better way to improve well-being at work could be good working conditions where there is time for a lunch break and where the employee has enough time to do their job well.”

According to Hakanen, well-being at work can be viewed roughly in this way: a person is well at work when the stakes directed at work and the equivalents received from work are in balance with each other.

In addition to salary, rewards can include appreciation, support from the work community, and positive feedback and experience of success at work.

“The worst blow to work motivation is the equation where you give your all for work and don’t get paid for it. That’s when the work starts to get pretty unsustainable. ”

“My ideas should be listened to and implemented and taken into account when making decisions. The resources should be put in order so that you can cope with the recovery even in your free time, so that the whole benefit of the recovery does not just go to work. ” Nurse, undergoing change of field, 32 years

Employer and the work community can take the employee into account even with continuous small gestures. Some of the caregivers who responded to HS’s survey said that well-being at work would be improved, for example, by the possibility of part-time teleworking, employer-sponsored coffee or coffee milk in the workplace.

You should also be able to take breaks from work that you don’t just want to take a break from. Leaving the operating room for a break is just not possible without proper arrangements.

“Coffee and coffee milks are probably at the tail end of the respondents’ priorities, but it would be great if the workplace had such an outstretched hand that there was even a smoothie waiting for the night shift,” Hakanen says.

“With very small gestures, an employee can be signaled that he or she will be noticed in the workplace. These should be taken into account whenever possible. And it wouldn’t hurt with appreciation, recognition and positive feedback. ”

Positive feedback and recognition were also behind Helsinki’s Uusimaa Hospital District’s (Hus) thank-you card rally last summer. Last year, a group of Hus’s intangible compensation experts, made up of employees, provided the work community with self-printed thank-you cards that allowed employees to reward each other for good work.

The new form of reward offended nurses burdened by the corona epidemic and staff shortages, who would have preferred concrete action rather than cheerleading messages from their employer.

“It must have been thought and meant to be quite good, but it didn’t quite go down the tube,” says Hakanen.

The thank-you cards were presented to the work community at a time when the corona epidemic had been going on for more than a year, and caregivers expected a different kind of reward, such as monetary rewards, Hakanen estimates.

“It’s unthinkable that thank you alone is rewarding. Thanksgiving should be an everyday activity. ”

According to Hakanen, in the work community, thanks, recognition and appreciation must be brought as close to everyday work as possible. The credibility of the thank you is ultimately determined by the employees.

Part respondents said they were satisfied with their job and job description right now. According to Hakanen, it is important to take this into account.

“Work can be stressful and demanding, but at the same time, there can be resource factors at work that increase the desire to stay in work and the industry. The disadvantages are not that there can be important, even inspiring, elements in the work. ”

“I like the care industry. My job is interesting and in my current job I learn new things every day. I enjoy patient work despite lack of time. My responsibilities bring a different kind of content to my work. ” Basic nurse on the public side

Hakanen says that employees in the social and health sectors experience more job absorption than in many other sectors. There are three main sources of work intake.

“Many people find it meaningful to be able to learn new things and develop their work. You can see the traces of your hands immediately. The third factor is a team that blows things together and leaves no one alone. ”

“Right now, I’m mostly happy with my employer. I am on the municipal side working in home care and right now I would not want to work elsewhere. Of course, I see a lot of job offers in places in the private sector where the job would be almost the same, but the salary would be higher. ” Nurse in public, 27 years “I wouldn’t change jobs at the moment. Today, the private person carries out sustainable and transparent nursing work, the monitoring of which works well. Lessons have been learned and corrected. ” Nurse in private, 38 years

According to Hakanen, all energy in the workplace should not just go to survival. Sometimes you should stop to consider what could be done in the workplace to make the job a little more comfortable. You should be able to learn from your mistakes.

“It is important to be able to talk not only about running things but also to be able to think about where we have succeeded, what we can learn or where we can develop. People in the care industry are educated and motivated and are well placed to be creative. ”