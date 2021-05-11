Working conditions Andy Hall, who investigated poor working conditions in factories in Thailand, acquitted of all charges, long trial ends

The pineapple company Natural Fruit launched a lawsuit against human rights activist Andy Hall in 2013. With the Supreme Court ruling, the lawsuit ends.

Thailand the Supreme Court has rejected the advocacy of migrant workers in Thailand Andy Hallin charges in a civil lawsuit, says the Finnish NGO Finnwatch.

The lawsuit relates to lawsuits against Hall initiated by the pineapple company Natural Fruit eight years ago. Company initiated legal proceedings after Finnwatch published a report in 2013 based on Hall’s research on trampling on workers ’rights. The report dealt with tuna and juice factories.

The report revealed that the human rights of migrant workers were being trampled on in the production of cheap brands sold by the S Group and Kesko, among others. Workers in both tuna and juice factories were held in conditions similar to forced labor.

HS interviewed Andy Hall in 2016. At the time, he said that workers’ conditions had moved in the right direction since Finnwatch’s report was published.

Last fall Natural Fruit itself withdrew its lawsuit from Hall against. The company had filed a civil lawsuit for more than EUR 8 million in damages against Hall. Hallin previous conditional sentence and fines was repealed in the spring of 2018 In the Thai Court of Appeal.

The highest as a result of the court ruling and the dismissal of the charges, Hall’s lengthy legal process in Thailand is coming to an end.

“We are pleased that all charges against Hall have now been dropped and we can leave this eight-year legal harassment behind,” says Finnwatch’s CEO Sonja Finér in the bulletin.

In a press release published by Finnwatch, Hall says that he does not consider the result to be a real victory, because the long-running litigation has been difficult for him and his family and colleagues.

Hall says he has only sought to promote the fundamental rights of workers in Thailand through his activism and has not intended to harm legitimate business.