Working conditions | A resident had enough of bus drivers taking a break in Helsinki’s Eira: “Terribly annoying”

A resident of Eira has witnessed for years how HSL bus drivers use the park next to the terminus as their toilet.

25.9. 19:09

Helsinki HSL bus drivers regularly visit Eira’s Ensipuistiko with their needs, says a resident of Laivurinkatu Sami Montell.

There is a terminus of trunk lines 20 and 30.

Montell lives right next to the terminus, so the view from the window to the place is good. He has lived on Laivurinkatu for eight years.