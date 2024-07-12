The obvious question of whether it is really as pleasant to work here as one immediately imagines would be inappropriate on this wonderful June morning in Frankfurt. How else can Daniel Rodrigo answer other than: Of course, what else? There is not much going on in the city’s stadium pool shortly after 10 a.m. It is just over 20 degrees, a light breeze, mostly sunny, calm water in the deep blue shimmering 50-meter pool. A few early morning exercisers are there, stoically swimming their laps, and when they turn, the water ripples gently. Fortunately, Rodrigo is from Frankfurt. He is used to the planes that arrive or take off at low altitude here – just a few kilometers from the international airport. “I can’t even hear them anymore,” he says relaxedly.