An American company established since 1951, with a solid national and international presence, is looking for candidates to fill the position of Sales Associates in the state of Florida, specifically in Miami. The position offers attractive salaries ranging from US$1,200 to US$2,800 per week.

The company, known as Florida Job Solutions Network, published the job offer looking for proactive people who speak Spanish and have a work permit in the United States. He work, full-time and commission-based, provides the opportunity to work in person, remotely or hybrid in Miami.

Who can apply for jobs in Miami?

The position is open to candidates with no prior experience as comprehensive training will be provided. Schedule flexibility and hybrid work option provide attractive options for those seeking work-life balance. Among the requested requirements are:

Speak Spanish Work permit in the United States Own vehicle for transportation

The position is open to candidates with no prior experience as comprehensive training will be provided

The company offers benefits such as full leadership, internal promotions, residual income, bonuses, incentives, travel and other additional benefits which will be detailed during the interview process. Application questions include authorization to work in the United States, possession of a transportation vehicle, and the ability to speak Spanish.

It is important to note that, as a measure in response to the COVID-19 situation, both clients and employers must wear masks. The company highlights that this is a unique opportunity for those seeking a professional environment with potential for long-term growth and development.

If you meet the requirements and are interested in this job opportunity, you can apply through the Florida Job Solutions Network recruiting channels. To submit your application click here: Application League.