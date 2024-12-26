The Ministry of Labor is working on an order to place the debt that workers will be obliged to correct with the SEPE if they have improperly received the unemployment benefit or subsidy at 3% of the Public Indicator of Income for Multiple Effects (IPREM). The text presented submitted to public hearing last week by the department of Yolanda Díaz and which will have to be approved already in 2025, frees citizens who have a debt less than 18 euros, since this indicator has been at 600 euros for two years.

“The amount estimated as insufficient to cover the cost of the levy and collection of the existing debts with the entity managing unemployment benefits, is set at 3 percent of the monthly IPREM in force at the time of the respective liquidation” details the draft of the order by which Labor develops the clause included in the General Law of Social Security and Unemployment Protection. Once this change is approved, if this condition is met and the total amount of the worker’s debt with this organization does not reach 18 euros, the refund procedure will not begin or will be paralyzed, if it had already been started.

However, an exception is established for cases in which this debt has been inherited after the death of the worker to whom the aid had been granted. In this case, the threshold scale up to 120 eurosas long as the IPREM remains at 600 euros per month, since it is linked to a percentage. “In cases of liability for ‘mortis causa’ succession The indicated limit is set at 20 percent of the monthly IPREM for the purposes of initiating the appropriate file for derivation of responsibility due to death,” the draft details.

If the same person accumulates different debts that separately do not reach these thresholds, the SEPE may agree that the debts be accumulated or add them to other higher ones to demand that they be paid back. However, the organization also reserves the possibility of claiming those “that it deems appropriate to declare, notify and demand or request payment by those obliged to comply.” While in the rest of the cases, once the resolution of improper receipt of benefits is issued, the refund procedure will be terminated and the debt can be canceled without actually making a claim to the worker responsible for payment.

The Government published the draft of the order on December 19 and interested actors will be able to make contributions to the text until January 14after which it will be taken to the Council of Ministers once the reports from the technical secretariats of the ministries of Labor and Social Economy, Finance, Inclusion, Social Security and Migration and that of Digital Transformation and Public Function have been collected. Afterwards, these changes will come into force the day after being published in the BOE, as specified in this project, since it is a regulatory text that does not have the status of law, so it does not need to be validated by the Congress of Deputies.