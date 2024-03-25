One of the most important Mexican federal organizations is the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit), hence it must be taken into account that workers in the Mexican formal sector They will not be able to carry out procedures during this week.

On the occasion of the Easter holidays 2024the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) announced that its offices will remain closed from this Monday 25th to Friday 29th March.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

In this way, the Service Centers of the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) throughout the Mexican national territory will open, again, until Monday, April 1 at normal hours.

It is in this way that, according to what is publicly known by the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit), The following are the procedures that cannot be carried out from March 25 to 29, 2024:

*RFC correction.

*Consultation of labor relations.

*Consultation of credit applications.

*Contact information update.

*Monitoring credit applications.

*Attach documents for credit processing.

*Know the balance of the Housing Subaccount.

However, the following are some of the procedures that can be done from My Infonavit Account, available 365 days a year and 24 hours a day:

*Precaflicate to know if you have the necessary points to request a loan.

*Start a credit process.

*Correct personal data.

*Check balance.

*Know how much savings they have in the Housing Subaccount.

Workers will NOT be able to carry out these PROCEDURES at Infonavit | Why?/Photo: Freepik

What happens if a worker loses his job and is paying Infonavit credit?

It was through its official social media accounts where the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) made it clear that, in the event that a worker in the formal sector loses his job, he has the benefit called Unemployment insurancewhich protects you from losing your home.

Through the Unemployment Insurance of the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit), workers in the Mexican formal sector who have lost their job while paying the loan will only pay 10% of the monthly financing payment, added to the insurance. and commissions.

It is in this way that, as indicated on the official website of the Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit), the remaining 90% of the credit will be covered with the resources of the Payment Protection Fund for a period of up to six months every five years.

Workers will NOT be able to carry out these PROCEDURES at Infonavit | Why?/Photo: Freepik