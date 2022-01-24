Sinaloa.- The workers of the Ministry of Health to which they are places were suspended because presumably they provided irregularly in the past state administration they will be taken care of so that they can defend themselves, assured the head of the Ministry of Health of Sinaloa, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda.

He indicated that in some cases it was detected that some people obtained the position directly without having worked in the government, others were benefited in what had to do with the issue of salaries. He indicated that all workers who consider that their rights have been violated will be attended to and that they go to the Montebello offices.

On the other hand, the state official explained that agreed the delivery of 400 places for workers who they went on strike for weeks back and they were the ones who challenged the vacancies that are presumed to have been granted irregularly. He explained that these places will be published publicly because there are no “fudges”, and that everything will be done in a transparent manner.

Read more: Coronavirus Sinaloa: latest news today January 24 on Covid-19

He assured that the delivery of places was agreed with the unionized leaders and representatives of the workers who were on strike.