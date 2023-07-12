For the prosecutors, they would have threatened the workers and forced them to receive starvation wages. The Caltanissetta Flying Squad carried out, during the preliminary investigations, eight personal precautionary measures issued, at the request of the Public Prosecutor of Caltanissetta, by the Judge for Preliminary Investigations. One of the suspects was placed under house arrest, another was forced to reside in the city of Delia and other farm owners were banned for 1 year from carrying on business. The investigations began in May 2022 following some reports received by the Flying Squad. From listening to some Pakistani citizens, it emerged that an Italian man recruited non-EU workers every morning at 5.00 near the Caltanissetta station to take them to the countryside of Delia and Agrigento to work.

The men of the State Police, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, “they actually found that every day one of the suspects, in collaboration with another Italian subject, would have recruited dozens of workers to be taken to the countryside”. The investigative activity “has made it possible to collect serious indications of guilt considered by the investigating judge to be borne by 8 suspects, of whom 6 agricultural entrepreneurs who daily required workforce, mainly from outside the EU, in order to employ it illegally on their farms.

“During the complex investigation activity, several checks were carried out on the farms concerned – say the investigators – The workers, interviewed by the investigators of the Flying Squad, declared that they received low daily wages for 8 hours of work per day, provided in the absence of safety conditions in the workplace. Again according to what was declared by the workers, the latter they were forced to accept the conditions of exploitation as they were in need”.

During one of the checks carried out in Caltanissetta it was possible “to ascertain that one of the suspects was transporting the workers in the absence of any safety regulations, since he had modified a van by setting up seats inside, without retention systems, all in order to be able to recruit as many workers as possible”. According to the judge’s opinion two suspects would have received part of the fees due to the worker as compensation for the illegal intermediation activity.

One of the suspects also allegedly threatened the workers with death in the event of non-compliance with the rules he imposed, forcing them also to buy work tools and protective gloves. The investigative activity made it possible to monitor the alleged offenses in the months of June and July 2022. The State Police reached the recipients of the precautionary measure. All 8 are now available to the Judicial Authority for the future phases of the criminal proceedings.