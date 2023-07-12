Caporalato and exploitation of workers, blitz in Caltanissetta. The details

Blitz in Sicily against the illegal hiring: the Flying Squad of Caltanissetta carried out, during the preliminary investigations, eight personal precautionary measures issued, at the request of the Public Prosecutor of Caltanissetta, by the Judge for Preliminary Investigations.

One of the suspects was placed under house arrest, another was required to reside in the city of Delia and other farm owners were banned for 1 year from carrying on business activities. The investigations began in May 2022 following some reports received by the Flying Squad.

From listening to some Pakistani citizens, it emerged that an Italian man recruited, near the Caltanissetta station, every morning at 5.00 of non-EU workers pto take them to the countryside of Delia and Agrigento to work.

The men of the State Police, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, “have actually found that every day one of the suspects, in competition with another Italian subject, would have recruited dozens of workers to be taken to the countryside”. The investigative activity “has made it possible to collect serious indications of guilt considered by the investigating judge to be borne by 8 suspects, of whom 6 agricultural entrepreneurs who daily required workforce, mainly from outside the EU, in order to employ it illegally on their farms.

