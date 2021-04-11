The coronavirus crisis and the economic stoppage suffered in 2020 has not prevented the overtime worked by Spanish workers from rebounding strongly in the year of the pandemic. According to a UGT report, wage earners made a total of 320 million overtime hours, 6.3% more than in 2019, which affected an average of 731,000 employees, 4.5% of the total. Of all those overtime hours, almost half went unpaid.

The document warns that this “labor fraud” has caused those affected to stop receiving 2,500 million euros. And it doesn’t just affect workers. The union denounces that, for this reason, Social Security also stopped collecting up to 750 million euros, 1.6% of the estimated deficit for this year. In fact, they suggest that slightly more than 180,000 full-time jobs could have been created if overtime had not been worked.

The report makes clear the increase in overtime in ‘highly feminized’ activities. “Women will finish three-quarters of part-time employment,” they say.

Of course, the data reflects that men worked more overtime weekly than women in 2020, with 58% of the total. However, that percentage has fallen by 7.5% compared to 2019, the lowest level in the last six years, while in women it increased by 34.1%. In the case of unpaid overtime, they rise to 42.1%.

Regarding the quota for these unpaid overtime, the education presents the most negative record: in 2020, 21.2% of unpaid overtime has taken place in this sector (in the last decade the percentage has dropped to more than half, with 10.2%). Furthermore, 93% of the overtime in education was unpaid. Something similar has happened in thes health and social service activities that have gone from accumulating an average of 4.4% of the total in the last decade to 8.6% in 2020.

In total, and as indicated by the UGT, “overtime has increased where the pandemic has not prevented being able to continue working”, highlighting military occupations, professional scientific and intellectual technicians and accounting, clerical, and other clerical jobs. Regarding unpaid overtime, the category of scientific and intellectual technicians and professionals is the most prominent with 44.6%, 12 points more than the average registered in the last decade.

«What happened in 2020 reflects the peculiarities of an atypical year, but also a structural behavior of our country: overtime is used as discretionary instrument of the dayTaking refuge in the high job insecurity and the low existing salaries, “they criticize from the union.

In his opinion, the 2012 labor reform is one of the factors that explains the increase in overtime “due to the weakening of collective bargaining and the increase in the discretionary power of companies.”

Proposals



Against this background, they not only request the Government to repeal the labor reform, but also allocate more resources to the Work inspection to control with greater guarantee the fulfillment of the agreed days.

In the same way, they point out that “the time register should be extended and improved within the framework of collective bargaining.” And more in the long term, they pose take advantage of European funds who will arrive in Spain to renew the Spanish production model, devising strategies that promote more efficient workforce management.

“Measures must be taken to redistribute jobs, both paid and domestic and care, and consider a reduction in working hours, breaking the stagnation we have experienced since the 8-hour shift was approved,” they insist.