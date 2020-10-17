They left from Aix-en-Provence, Lyon, Lille. They went through Montauban, Bourges, Avignon. The marches for employment and dignity converged this Saturday, October 17 in the streets of Paris, starting from the Place de la République. At the call of a handful of departmental unions of the CGT, from where the militants made the trip this weekend, and of some federations of the union, hundreds of people gathered to strike a blow, and claim the right to work for all.

” We were told our dismissal by videoconference, it is a real attack on our dignity », Loose Maryline Baudin, employee of the tourism giant TUI France. The union delegate is still in shock at the announcement of her management to cut nearly 600 jobs, to relocate some of them to Morocco. ” It is a strong group, it is not a colossus with a foot of clay that confinement would have destroyed. Clearly, they are taking advantage of the Covid », She says. Like many other employees dismissed by their management on the back of the epidemic, the activist came to demand justice for the workers. In the procession which set off on Boulevard Magenta, some elected officials, including LFI deputies Jean-Luc Mélenchon and Adrien Quatennens, came to show their solidarity with employees and undocumented migrants, also mobilized for the regularization of their situation.

With a lot of smoke and torches in the color of the union, the employees of the Gardanne coal-fired power station, in the Bouches-du-Rhône, crossed the some 800 kilometers which separate them from the capital to defend their jobs loud and clear. . For them, the disaster was announced long before the Covid, since the closure of the last coal plants was a campaign promise by Emmanuel Macron. But while that of Provence must close at the end of the year, and that the dismissal of 70% of the staff will be recorded next February, the employees do not intend to give up. ” They are not ready to put in a few millions to allow the conversion of the plant so that it is less polluting, whereas this is a solution that we are promoting. We must prevent the closure to maintain employment, and because there is a real need for this energy in the department », Launches Nadir Hadjali, deputy secretary general of the CGT at the thermal power station of Provence.

In the procession, the slogans of an activist who took the microphone resound: ” It’s not the employees, it’s the bosses who must be fired! Those of Cargill, Auchan, Bridgestone! “And precisely, under the chants and clamors, a dozen workers from the Béthune plant (Pas-de-Calais) of the tire manufacturer proudly parade. While their management announced in mid-September the closure of the site, the secretary of the CGT Bridgestone Christian Duchateau, hopes to see the horizon soon clear. ” There is going to be a meeting on Monday at the Ministry of the Economy, as the state said it would help us. It doesn’t take much to get the factory back on its feet “, He assures. In the meantime, 863 employees and their families are still on probation in the former mining area. Until then, everyone will always be able to count on the support of the population, they noted this Saturday.