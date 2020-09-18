Author: Anjani Kumar

Sensing the challenges faced after the announcement of lockdown in the country, the workers returning to the village have started coming back to the cities in search of work. This news may comfort those worrying about the economy, but those challenges are not giving up the pursuit of those workers. They are returning empty-handed in the way they went empty-handed. Then he had no other way but to return to the village. Today when they are coming back, they have no means to stay in the city and they are not getting employment.

They had to walk for weeks when laborers left to go to the village to escape the pestilence. Then there was a round of guessing how many migrant laborers are there in India? This estimate ranged from 4.50 crores to 11 crores. Some of these laborers flee the city for work in the remaining time from farming and most work throughout the year. Their goal is to repay the loan that was taken for domestic work, help in marriage, become a broken house. In such a situation, these laborers invest their savings in paying others, farming, meeting household expenses. The employment of these laborers is irregular, the pay scale is not always fixed and the payment is also arbitrary. The total number of these laborers in the country is believed to be between 45 to 50 crores. The organized sector is for skilled laborers, but there also continues the process of retrenchment, detention.

Those days were punished for these laborers trapped in cities during the lockdown. Governments were feeding them only a small fraction of what they needed to live. Become an inn for a limited time. The rest of the arrangements made and those who were beaten up were not enough to meet the minimum requirements of the lives of the workers. This resulted in the decline of the status of labor in the Indian economy at the level of the entire country.

The result of falling living standards during lockdown is also seen in the form of bringing in new laws-ordinances in place of the old laws related to workers’ wages, organization, strike and work. States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Punjab have banned the strike. Working hours are allowed to be arbitrary. Why so? This is because the value of the daily life of the laborers has been so low that the market value of their labor has also fallen. The lockdown brought Labor into the abyss of value. Today, in the current session of Parliament, the government is not in a position to disclose the data of the dead laborers and is refusing to give compensation to the families of the workers killed on this basis, it is not enough to call it indifference towards the workers. . It also needs to be tested as to the attitude adopted towards the labor-value associated with the life-value of the workers. A small section of India’s bourgeoisie is concerned with this decline. Industrialists like Rajiv Bajaj have also openly opposed it, but it is important to know who they are who will benefit from it.

Today when the workers are coming back towards the cities, the government is not spending even the minimum on them. Now in the absence of work, there will be a decrease in the income of the worker, the working conditions are going to get worse. With crores of population coming back from village to city, the impact of the disaster will also double. Ignoring workers will prove dangerous for the economy and society. Its effect will be far-reaching and profound. It is to be hoped that a proper policy will be adopted regarding returning workers as soon as possible.