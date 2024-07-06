Mexico City.- Employees of the Aptiv manufacturing plant IV re-entered the facilities and remain in common areas, such as the cafeteria, it was observed at the site.

At least 60 workers have been evaluated so far, 30 have been affected and 14 have been admitted to hospitals of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), medical personnel announced.

Sergio Rodríguez, director of Municipal Civil Protection, said tonight that it has not been determined that it was an ammonia leak and it will not be possible until Monday to determine what type of toxic substance the workers inhaled.

He mentioned that an assessment of the safety protocols will also be made, since the workers have publicly denounced that they were not allowed to leave the plant despite the smell, so they forced one of the gates and left in the middle of a stampede. The company has not issued an official statement up to this point, three hours after the accident.

Civil Protection set up a medical care center in a shopping plaza next to the plant and is assessing workers there. Some are being given oxygen and those with more serious symptoms are being sent to the hospital. The assessments are being carried out by company doctors, said Commander Juan González of Municipal Rescue.