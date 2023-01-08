Three gold miners who were trapped under rubble following a landslide at a gold mining site in northeastern Afghanistan’s Badakshan province have been rescued, local officials said on Sunday.
Officials added that these men spent more than 60 hours without food and water under the rubble in Yawan District, until they were eventually rescued by local residents and authorities late Saturday. The workers had dug a tunnel to extract the gold, but the tunnel collapsed last Thursday, hours before an earthquake shook the area.
The rescued miners were transported on Sunday by military helicopter to the district hospital in the capital, Faizabad.
Local authorities say the rescue mission was difficult in the mountainous region due to the lack of equipment and the difficulty of the road. Pictures taken from the rescue mission show that dozens of people, including the Taliban authorities, were trying to clear the rubble with rudimentary equipment in their hands.
In Badakhshan province, there are gold and lapis lazuli mines that local residents have been extracting illegally and unprofessionally for their daily needs for years.
