workers they find each other protesting and blocking avenues, of the mayor’s office Gustavo A. MaderoFrom Mexico City.

The protest originates because they accuse lack of payments corresponding, which have not been carried out.

These are employees of the capital demarcationwho accuse the lack of payments.

Where does the demonstration in the GAM by workers originate?

The demonstration originates from Fray Juan de Zumarraga from Juan Bernardino, from the town hall and of the street of february 5.

Given this, they have closed the road circulationso there is also a service outage in it metrobus of the Mexico City.

The people manifest that their extra hours that they carried out in the month of December have not been paidfor which they demand that the authorities of the mayor’s office and the capital of the country, are done to them.