Workers suggested increasing the rest time prescribed by the “noon ban” decision by 30 minutes a day, to become three hours, with the application time being adjusted to start from one in the afternoon and continue until four in the afternoon, since this period is the hottest during the day.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation applies the decision to ban performing work under the sun in open areas, for the 19th year in a row, during the period from June 15 to September 15, from 12:30 until three in the afternoon daily.

The workers told “Emirates Today” that the majority of employers used to give them “noon rest” every year, as soon as the temperatures rose, and a month before the official implementation of the “ban” decision, referring to the conviction generated by the employers of the feasibility of this rest and the great benefit that it provides. It is due to its application to the work environment, especially since this rest maintains the health and safety of workers, and reduces the many cases of fainting that used to occur at work sites, in addition to that it contributed to a decrease in the rates of absence among workers that were frequent during that period every year, as a result of The occurrence of cases of severe fatigue, as a result of direct exposure to sunlight at noon.

An electrical engineer in a contracting company, Sameh Jawdat, confirmed that the strict control of the ministry’s inspectors, and the voluntary commitment of his company’s officials to the decision banning work during the noon hour, are in the interest of the worker, and reflect the state’s keenness to protect workers’ rights and provide them with a safe work environment, pointing to The guidance campaigns organized by the Ministry and the Abu Dhabi Municipality helped workers to identify the feasibility of the decision and its content, and urged establishments to adhere to it.

A construction technician in a contracting company, Hussein Zaalouk, attributed the continuation of what he called the voluntary commitment of the establishments to implement the workers’ rest decision at noon, to the conviction generated by employers of the feasibility of this procedure and the benefit that accrues from its application, whether on the health and safety of the worker, or on increasing rates of labor. its productivity in order to achieve a better return for the facility.

An occupational safety and health official at one of the facilities, Dhaif Ibrahim, confirmed that he and a number of his colleagues submitted a proposal to the ministry, through its official page on the “Twitter” platform, aimed at increasing the number of rest hours prescribed by the “noon ban” decision, by half an hour to an additional hour, to become three. hours, to three and a half hours per day, instead of two and a half hours, with a delay in its application to start from one in the afternoon until four in the afternoon, since this period is the highest temperature during the day, pointing out that he had received a response from officials of the official page of the ministry, that it will be Communicate with him to study his proposal from various aspects.

Ibrahim expressed his happiness with what he described as the ministry’s openness to proposals and visions that would protect and delight workers in the various emirates of the country, explaining that he and his colleagues thought about this proposal, as a result of the feeling that the air temperature exceeds the current rest period, taking into account that most companies start their work in periods Summer since early morning exploited all day.

For his part, Ibrahim Al-Ammari, Director of the Occupational Health and Safety Department at the Ministry, confirmed that the UAE has set a world-leading precedent in implementing the ban on performing work under the sun in open spaces, by an official government decision, to reflect the approach of the state in general, and the Ministry in particular, by applying its system. Integrated Occupational Health and Safety, which aims to provide and promote a safe environment in the labor market, and to spare them the dangers of exposure to injuries resulting from high temperatures, such as sunstroke and heat exhaustion, praising the great commitment by the employers to implement the noon ban that was monitored by the Ministry during the first month of implementation. the decision.

Al-Ammari said, in an intervention broadcast by the ministry on its official pages on social media platforms: “This decision, and other related measures, confirm the ability of the UAE to always provide a safe and sustainable environment for work and workers, in a way that consolidates its global position and enhances its active strategic position in the global economy.” And that is through policies that make the employer a partner in providing appropriate means of protection to protect his workers, whether from the dangers of heat stress or occupational injuries.” To educate workers and employers about the importance of adhering to the work ban at specified times, and through various channels, whether by holding remote workshops, through social media, or through inspection visits to construction sites and holding workshops there.

He added, “The provisions of the noon work ban take into account ensuring the continuity of work, in a way that serves the objectives of the public interest, as it provides for the exception of some works in which it is necessary for technical reasons to work non-stop, such as the work of spreading the asphalt mixture and pouring concrete if it cannot be implemented or completed after a period.” Prohibition, and actions necessary to prevent danger or repair faults that affect society in general, such as cutting water supply lines, cutting electricity, cutting off traffic, and other major faults.

According to Al-Ammari, the list of exceptions to the “noon ban” also includes work whose implementation requires a permit from a competent government agency, due to its impact on the flow of traffic and services, and whose completion requires non-stop work, including cutting or diverting main traffic roads, and cutting power lines. And communications, stressing that in the event of executing the excluded works, the employer must provide cold drinking water commensurate with the number of workers, safety and public health conditions, and irrigation means and materials such as salts and others, which are approved for use by the local authorities in the country, in addition to providing first aid. At the work site, appropriate industrial cooling means, umbrellas from direct sunlight, and a shaded place for workers to rest during their downtime.

Federal Decree-Law No. (33) of 2021 regarding the organization of labor relations included a set of provisions that take into account the safety of workers and preserve their lives, and work in integration with the controls and conditions set by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection to ensure the safety of workers in all work sites, in a system whose sole goal is It is the preservation of human life, health, safety and happiness.

Hussein Zalouk:

• “There was a conviction among employers that the worker’s comfort contributes to increasing his productivity, in a way that achieves a better return for the establishment.”

Sameh Jawdat:

• “The noon rest reflects the state’s keenness to protect workers’ rights and provide them with a safe work environment.”

Ibrahim’s guest:

• «The Ministry is open to proposals and visions that would protect and delight workers everywhere».

Reports in 20 languages

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stated that it receives reports from community members about any case of violation of the noon work ban, through the call center at 600590000, which receives calls around the clock, throughout the days in 20 languages, including three basic languages ​​through the automated response system, In addition to receiving communications through the Ministry’s smart application.

A fine for violating the provisions and controls of the ban will be imposed, amounting to 5,000 dirhams for each worker, with a maximum of 50,000 dirhams in the event of multiple workers who are employed in violation of the ban controls.