Genoa – He was found after four days of searches the body of Jurii Katerynhyk, the 48 year old Ukrainian worker overwhelmed by a wave in Pieve Ligure together with his Polish colleague Radoslav Zielinski, 42 years old.

The latter was found on Saturday morning off Punta Vagno, in Genoa. Katerynhyk’s body was spotted off the coast of Sori by a yachtsman who alerted the Port Authority. The soldiers recovered the body one and a half kilometers from the coast. The searches continued until yesterday evening and involved Coast Guard lookouts, firefighters, aircraft and drones.