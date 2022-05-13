Workers of the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences (FCPYS) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), took over the facilities of the campusDue to the lack of payments that they demand

Employees of the campus located at University Citypoint out that the authorities of the FCPYS They haven’t been paid extra hourswhich, have worked, for which they have violated their corresponding contract.

Similarly, they ask for reinstatement of two workersas well as other demands such as the collective agreement.

Until these are resolved demands of the workers, will not be released faculty facilities and the university campus will be in work stoppage face-to-face academics, indicate.

This morning, the faculty was taken by the workersso the classes of the students who attend in person from 07:00 a.m. were suspended.

In social networks, some students manifest I don’t know they will suspend their distance classes by taking over the faculty.

March

Around 09:00 a.m. called an assembly in the student parking lot FCPYS of the UNAM.

Also, there was a March in Insurgentes Sur Avenue and Mario de la Cueva Circuit in University City.

In said mobilization in the mayor’s office Coyoacan of the Mexico Citythey demand to solve their demands and reach agreements by the campus administration.