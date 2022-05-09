All that was and is no more. Anxiety and anguish are in the air, here everything is chaos and people fear even for their lives, people no longer leave the house except for basic functions, families have broken up and siblings and childhood friends have become enemies.

In every statement that I hear pronounced, people always mention God, asking for peace to return and they do it with good reason, just 13 days ago, in the middle of the night, an armed group of more than 500 strangers came to disturb the little tranquility that remained . At the point of a bullet they wanted to seize a heritage that has cost partners and workers years.

I speak of Blue Cross Cooperative City o Jasso, as the locals call it, a region located in the municipality of Tula de Allende, Hidalgoa few kilometers from Mexico City and where the Cruz Azul cement plant operates, which is in legal dispute.

The conflict between two opposing sides that fight the leadership of the aforementioned company has left people without economic resources, without calm, threatened and in mourning.

Yes, in mourning, the last to whom this conflict took life It was seven unidentified people and Misael Cruz Moralesa young man from the community who was working hours when on April 27, a bullet cut his life.

those who struggle to keep the Cruz Azul plant active, HidalgoThey don’t sleep, neither they nor their families; 10 fireworks in a row is the signal that announces the arrival of the opposing group led by Antonio Marín and Víctor Velázquez, no matter what time, day or weather, people run out at the call.

Older adults, young people and women put their chests up as a shield to defend what they have left, a job that, with intermittent pay and everything, is what feeds them.

Gone are the days of glory of this town that lived in total tranquility, harmony, respect and brotherhood. Gone is the cooperativism and came the false Facebook profiles that are like stakes, according to residents, because with their posts they disturb people’s heads even more and that is why they mock, point out and even threaten the groups in dispute.

The end of this fight is not in sightlegality is not rushed, according to the same workers tell, who beg the attention of the federal government and assure that they will defend the company with their lives if necessary. this is today Blue Crossthe largest cooperative in Latin America.

In Debate we exclusively interviewed members and workers of the Cooperativa La Cruz Azul, Hidalgo plant while we toured the facilities of the aforementioned company to see what its operation is like after it spent 10 days without electricity due to the attacks allegedly perpetrated by the group led by Marin and Velazquez. Investigations are ongoing.