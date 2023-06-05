With the initiative to reduce work time on pause, which contemplates the reduction from 6 to five days of work a week, more and more workers support the project, as confirmed by a survey carried out by the OCCMundial, which got a 94% yes vote for reducing work hours.

The study carried out by the The OCCMundia Job Bankl, was carried out with the objective of knowing the opinion of the users on the reform of the law that is on pause and will be discussed until next September.

The results showed that there was great sympathy for reducing the working week to 40 hours, since only a very low number of participants were against reducing the working days.

Based on the answers obtained, 3% of those surveyed considered that they were against the project and another 3% confessed that they did not know anything about the subject.

Although the surveys carried out by the OCCMundial showed great interest in having the reform law approved, the 67% considered unlikely that companies adopt this work model.

On the other hand, the 22% see it feasible that this scheme of work can be implemented in Mexico without any risk and 11% believe that it is impossible for organizations to agree to approve this measure.

Despite the fact that the workers have expressed their interest in approving the initiative, those who are against it are the employers, as has been mentioned by the president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), Ricardo Barbosa, who stated that reducing the working day to 5 days in Mexico is not convenient.

The business leader argued that this initiative is insoluble since putting it into practice under the economic context of Mexico and the world could seriously affect the country’s economy. According to Ricardo Barbosa, the affectation would be 380 billion pesos per year.