Advances in the vaccination strategy and the relaxation of restrictions are making themselves felt in the labor market. Although the end is still far away, the companies are showing some signs of improvement. The number of workers affected by a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) has begun to decline and at the national level there are already less than 600,000 – specifically 598,729 -. In the Region, according to data from the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, there are still 7,747 employees who are in this situation.

The figure is far from the highest levels reached during the harshest months of the health crisis. According to data from the Ministry itself, until last January almost 97,000 workers in the Region had been included in an ERTE, although the Ministry of Employment, Research and Universities raises that figure to 104,724 employees (51,163 women and 53,561 men) up February 26. In January alone, the ERTE bill in the Region of Murcia amounted to more than 52.5 million euros to pay the part of the salary to more than 12,000 workers included in one of these files.

The numbers of workers in ERTE continue the downward trend that began at the peak of the third wave, when this tool covered almost 980,000 workers throughout the country. Compared with the maximum number of workers in ERTE that was reached in April 2020, the employees affected by this measure have been reduced by just over 3 million people, representing a decrease of more than 83% in relative values.

Government and social agents negotiate how the new ERTE will be, which will last until September 30



According to sources from the Ministry, of the 598,729 workers who were in an ERTE on May 11 of this year, 179,931 belong to the ‘old’ ERTE modalities, without exonerations to Social Security. 70% are included in the new ones, which were launched as of October 1 and which entail exemptions in Social Security contributions.

With barely fifteen days left until the current extension expires, the Government and social agents negotiate how the new ERTE will be from June. The new deadline is already established and is not subject to discussion: until September 30.