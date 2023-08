How did you feel about the content of this article?

In the capital of Cuba, Havana, banks are also out of money for withdrawals | Photo: EFE/Yander Zamora

More than six thousand workers in the province of Guantánamo, Cuba, did not receive their salary for the month of July due to lack of money at the Banco de Crédito y Comercio (BCC). The information is from the portal CubaNet.

According to Emnier Cotilla, member of the Secretariat of the Central dos Trabalhadores, the professionals most affected in the province are those in the areas of culture, sports and education.

According to him, the problem is not in the allocation of values, but in the lack of money in the country’s own financial institution. “People don’t get paid because there’s no cash at the BCC,” he said.

A report from the portal we will win denounced that this is not the first month that Cuban citizens have been without a salary. Interviews with workers show that some even borrowed money to pay basic household bills, while others had their electricity cut off.

Other regions of the country are also experiencing the same problem. In Havana, capital of Cuba, ATMs do not work due to lack of internet connection and are without liquidity.

Last week, the regime of dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel prohibited private companies from withdrawing money from their tax accounts, in addition to limiting daily withdrawals to 5,000 pesos, in an action to “bankarize” the means of transaction.

Cuba is increasingly facing economic and social problems, with a lack of food, fuel and medicine, as well as an increase in violence and disrespect for freedoms.