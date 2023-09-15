“For the first time in our history, we will strike the big three at once.” In an intervention through Facebook, Shawn Fain, the leader of the United Auto Workers (UAW), the automobile sector union, has called for a selective strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis in the United States starting this Friday, before the lack of agreement on the new collective agreement. Fain has described the moment as “historic” and has designed a strategy of strikes in selected factories to try to hit the companies without wearing themselves out, or exhausting their resources, with a generalized sectoral strike.

At the moment, only one plant from each of the manufacturers is called to strike this Friday and the plants called are rotating. “This strategy will keep companies in suspense. It will give our national negotiators maximum influence and flexibility and, if we have to go all out, we will. Everything is on the table,” Fain said in his brief intervention.

The UAW represents about 146,000 employees across the three groups. It has a strike fund of $845 million with which to compensate employees who stop receiving their salaries. With all the employees on strike, that fund would barely last three months, since the union pays $500 a week to those on strike, plus other costs.

The factories that will stop are a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri; a Ford factory in Wayne, Michigan, and a Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio. The union had given the deadline to reach an agreement until midnight from Thursday to Friday, when the current collective agreement expires. The union did not want an extension, but rather a new agreement with significant salary increases that would compensate for the high inflation and the sacrifices made in times of financial difficulties for the companies.

“I encourage you to visit uaw.org/standup to know everything you need to know about working with an expired collective agreement. No matter what happens, we all have to continue organizing rallies, protests, red shirt days and community events. We must show companies that we are willing to join the Stand Up strike at any time. And we must show that this horrible fight is a fair fight,” Fain continued in his message.

The union has a list of demands that includes salary increases of 36% in four years, compensation for the increase in the cost of living and the end of different salary levels for workers, in addition to a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of salary. Ford and GM offer a 20% increase during the next agreement period, while Stellantis’ last known offer was 17.5%.

The UAW has called a massive rally outside its headquarters in downtown Detroit this Friday afternoon. “We will show our strength and unity on the first day of this historic action (…) This is the defining moment of our generation. The money is there. The action is underway, the world is watching and the UAW is ready to rise. “This is our decisive moment,” he concluded his speech.

Ford CEO Jim Farley was pessimistic this Thursday about the possibility of avoiding a strike. “It’s hard to negotiate a contract when there’s no one to negotiate with,” Farley said, wondering aloud if Fain was too busy planning strikes or publicity rallies. The executive believes that he has made a generous offer and has been touring television networks with interviews in which he said that accepting the union demands would mean ruining the company.

“We are working urgently and have proposed another increasingly stronger offer with the aim of reaching an agreement tonight,” the CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra, had said in a letter to workers this Thursday. “Remember: we had a strike in 2019 and no one won,” she added.

The strikes could weigh on the U.S. economy at a time when it is being hit by high interest rates and inflation. Joe Biden’s Government has called for understanding between the parties.

