Demographers: in 2024, the flow of workers from the region to Moscow fell to 1.1 million

Over the past few years, the volume of pendulum (daily) migration of workers between the Moscow region and the capital has decreased. This reports Kommersant newspaper, citing a report by a group of demographers from Moscow State University and the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics.

To calculate pendulum migration, data on the movement of mobile phone subscribers is used, among other things. The statistics take into account the presence of subscribers with several SIM cards, tablets and other technical devices. At the same time, citizens who are in the capital in transit are excluded from the sample.

The first data on pendulum migration between Moscow and the region was published in 2015. At that time, about 1.3 million people came to work in the capital from the Moscow region. However, in 2024, the number of such workers decreased by 200 thousand and dropped to 1.1 million.

As for citizens who have to travel to work in the opposite direction every day, the number of such people has fallen from 400 to 300 thousand in nine years, experts said. Analysts have recorded this trend despite the development of ground transportation and the expansion of the network of highways connecting Moscow and the region.

Earlier, the head of the Institute of Demographic Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Marina Khramova, called on the Russian authorities to fight for the attraction of labor migrants. As the expert explained, recently, workers from neighboring countries have found more attractive directions for earning money than trips to the Russian Federation. Against this background, attracting qualified workers from the CIS countries will become increasingly important for Russian employers in the foreseeable future.