Workers from various companies in the Barcelona Free Trade Zone They had to be confined this Wednesday afternoon due to a metal carbon exhaust that has occurred in the facilities of the Celmar firm, on street number 5 of the industrial estate.

As reported by Civil Protection, the escape occurred in a 300 liter container of this product following an accident. They have activated the alert phase of the Plaseqcat chemical risk emergency plan.

The surrounding streets have been closed

The Free Trade Zone Consortium has reported that the incident occurred shortly after four in the afternoon. The Barcelona Urban Guard has cut off access to surrounding streets.

As reported by Barcelona City Council, the firefighters of the Catalan capital are working at the scene with twelve endowments to dilute the toxic product. In the town hall there are no notable effects either.